Trades:
582
Profit Trades:
241 (41.40%)
Loss Trades:
341 (58.59%)
Best trade:
54.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-32.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 143.69 EUR (2 140 204 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 160.63 EUR (1 538 736 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (256.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
256.44 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
80.50%
Max deposit load:
82.12%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
151
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
299 (51.37%)
Short Trades:
283 (48.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 EUR
Average Profit:
8.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-110.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.71 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
-4.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
279.33 EUR
Maximal:
297.52 EUR (71.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.58% (295.57 EUR)
By Equity:
16.43% (35.57 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|63
|GBPUSD
|43
|XAUUSD
|41
|GBPJPY
|35
|BTCUSD
|32
|GBPCHF
|29
|US500
|28
|AUDJPY
|28
|CADJPY
|27
|USDCAD
|25
|EURJPY
|21
|EURUSD
|20
|NZDJPY
|20
|CADCHF
|19
|EURNZD
|19
|NZDUSD
|18
|USTEC
|18
|EURCAD
|17
|DE40
|17
|EURAUD
|15
|USDCHF
|14
|AUDUSD
|13
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDNZD
|5
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURGBP
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|275
|GBPUSD
|13
|XAUUSD
|-220
|GBPJPY
|-14
|BTCUSD
|58
|GBPCHF
|-43
|US500
|7
|AUDJPY
|33
|CADJPY
|33
|USDCAD
|20
|EURJPY
|-64
|EURUSD
|-49
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADCHF
|-7
|EURNZD
|-7
|NZDUSD
|-22
|USTEC
|12
|EURCAD
|-6
|DE40
|-2
|EURAUD
|-6
|USDCHF
|-14
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDNZD
|-3
|GBPCAD
|-25
|EURGBP
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|9.4K
|GBPUSD
|835
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|GBPJPY
|-39
|BTCUSD
|600K
|GBPCHF
|-984
|US500
|3K
|AUDJPY
|1.4K
|CADJPY
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|-577
|NZDJPY
|345
|CADCHF
|-157
|EURNZD
|-321
|NZDUSD
|-626
|USTEC
|12K
|EURCAD
|66
|DE40
|-1.8K
|EURAUD
|-18
|USDCHF
|-38
|AUDUSD
|129
|GBPAUD
|174
|AUDNZD
|-92
|GBPCAD
|-421
|EURGBP
|59
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Best trade: +54.55 EUR
Worst trade: -33 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +256.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.51 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.38 × 16
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.47 × 737
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.56 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.67 × 6
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.75 × 211
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5668
