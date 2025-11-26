SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Daily Breakout
Jannik Dippon

Daily Breakout

Jannik Dippon
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
582
Profit Trades:
241 (41.40%)
Loss Trades:
341 (58.59%)
Best trade:
54.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-32.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 143.69 EUR (2 140 204 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 160.63 EUR (1 538 736 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (256.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
256.44 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
80.50%
Max deposit load:
82.12%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
151
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
299 (51.37%)
Short Trades:
283 (48.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 EUR
Average Profit:
8.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-110.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.71 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
-4.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
279.33 EUR
Maximal:
297.52 EUR (71.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.58% (295.57 EUR)
By Equity:
16.43% (35.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 63
GBPUSD 43
XAUUSD 41
GBPJPY 35
BTCUSD 32
GBPCHF 29
US500 28
AUDJPY 28
CADJPY 27
USDCAD 25
EURJPY 21
EURUSD 20
NZDJPY 20
CADCHF 19
EURNZD 19
NZDUSD 18
USTEC 18
EURCAD 17
DE40 17
EURAUD 15
USDCHF 14
AUDUSD 13
GBPAUD 11
AUDNZD 5
GBPCAD 3
EURGBP 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 275
GBPUSD 13
XAUUSD -220
GBPJPY -14
BTCUSD 58
GBPCHF -43
US500 7
AUDJPY 33
CADJPY 33
USDCAD 20
EURJPY -64
EURUSD -49
NZDJPY 1
CADCHF -7
EURNZD -7
NZDUSD -22
USTEC 12
EURCAD -6
DE40 -2
EURAUD -6
USDCHF -14
AUDUSD 2
GBPAUD 2
AUDNZD -3
GBPCAD -25
EURGBP 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 9.4K
GBPUSD 835
XAUUSD -22K
GBPJPY -39
BTCUSD 600K
GBPCHF -984
US500 3K
AUDJPY 1.4K
CADJPY 1.4K
USDCAD 1.2K
EURJPY -1.2K
EURUSD -577
NZDJPY 345
CADCHF -157
EURNZD -321
NZDUSD -626
USTEC 12K
EURCAD 66
DE40 -1.8K
EURAUD -18
USDCHF -38
AUDUSD 129
GBPAUD 174
AUDNZD -92
GBPCAD -421
EURGBP 59
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.55 EUR
Worst trade: -33 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +256.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.51 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.38 × 16
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.47 × 737
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.56 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.67 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
FPMarkets-Live
0.75 × 211
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5668
152 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 18:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 17:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 10:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 14:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.26 14:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 11:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 11:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 11:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 11:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Daily Breakout
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
383
EUR
4
100%
582
41%
80%
0.99
-0.03
EUR
71%
1:500
Copy

