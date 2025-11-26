SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GoldScalp Pro
Masoud Salmani Arani

GoldScalp Pro

Masoud Salmani Arani
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 396%
CMCMarkets1-Canada
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 124
Profit Trades:
1 068 (95.01%)
Loss Trades:
56 (4.98%)
Best trade:
23.78 CAD
Worst trade:
-60.33 CAD
Gross Profit:
3 365.37 CAD (239 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-423.85 CAD (30 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
142 (498.41 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
498.41 CAD (142)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
66.71%
Max deposit load:
156.75%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
48.76
Long Trades:
683 (60.77%)
Short Trades:
441 (39.23%)
Profit Factor:
7.94
Expected Payoff:
2.62 CAD
Average Profit:
3.15 CAD
Average Loss:
-7.57 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6.30 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.33 CAD (1)
Monthly growth:
88.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CAD
Maximal:
60.33 CAD (5.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.26% (60.33 CAD)
By Equity:
56.09% (679.28 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 1120
USDJPY.r 2
USDCAD.r 1
AUDJPY.r 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 2.3K
USDJPY.r 0
USDCAD.r -1
AUDJPY.r 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 209K
USDJPY.r -36
USDCAD.r -170
AUDJPY.r 43
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.78 CAD
Worst trade: -60 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 142
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +498.41 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.30 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Canada" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Fasten your seatbelts....
No reviews
2025.12.24 00:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 23:47
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 20:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 22:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 21:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 02:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register