Trades:
1 124
Profit Trades:
1 068 (95.01%)
Loss Trades:
56 (4.98%)
Best trade:
23.78 CAD
Worst trade:
-60.33 CAD
Gross Profit:
3 365.37 CAD (239 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-423.85 CAD (30 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
142 (498.41 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
498.41 CAD (142)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
66.71%
Max deposit load:
156.75%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
48.76
Long Trades:
683 (60.77%)
Short Trades:
441 (39.23%)
Profit Factor:
7.94
Expected Payoff:
2.62 CAD
Average Profit:
3.15 CAD
Average Loss:
-7.57 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6.30 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.33 CAD (1)
Monthly growth:
88.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CAD
Maximal:
60.33 CAD (5.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.26% (60.33 CAD)
By Equity:
56.09% (679.28 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|1120
|USDJPY.r
|2
|USDCAD.r
|1
|AUDJPY.r
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|2.3K
|USDJPY.r
|0
|USDCAD.r
|-1
|AUDJPY.r
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|209K
|USDJPY.r
|-36
|USDCAD.r
|-170
|AUDJPY.r
|43
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.78 CAD
Worst trade: -60 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 142
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +498.41 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.30 CAD
