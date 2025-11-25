- Growth
Trades:
1 687
Profit Trades:
1 088 (64.49%)
Loss Trades:
599 (35.51%)
Best trade:
299.10 USD
Worst trade:
-263.45 USD
Gross Profit:
12 651.20 USD (6 418 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 913.29 USD (3 333 684 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (214.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
471.98 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
17.52%
Max deposit load:
37.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.93
Long Trades:
696 (41.26%)
Short Trades:
991 (58.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
11.63 USD
Average Loss:
-14.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-126.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-560.35 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.01%
Annual Forecast:
339.81%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
630.86 USD (35.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.43% (619.86 USD)
By Equity:
6.74% (185.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1345
|BTCUSD
|267
|ETHUSD
|37
|USOIL
|8
|US30
|7
|USTEC
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|BTCUSD
|839
|ETHUSD
|45
|USOIL
|-53
|US30
|-1
|USTEC
|-1
|EURUSD
|-45
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|7
|EURJPY
|-13
|GBPJPY
|-18
|NZDUSD
|-8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|839K
|BTCUSD
|2.2M
|ETHUSD
|10K
|USOIL
|-178
|US30
|149
|USTEC
|440
|EURUSD
|-316
|USDJPY
|96
|GBPUSD
|88
|EURJPY
|-167
|GBPJPY
|-67
|NZDUSD
|-50
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +299.10 USD
Worst trade: -263 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.54 × 892
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.06 × 33
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.40 × 389
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.83 × 159
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
AquaFunded-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.74 × 87
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.27 × 318
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.86 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 9
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
