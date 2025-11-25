SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ansar
Vahida Ansar Sayyad

Ansar

Vahida Ansar Sayyad
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
1 / 862 USD
growth since 2025 500%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 687
Profit Trades:
1 088 (64.49%)
Loss Trades:
599 (35.51%)
Best trade:
299.10 USD
Worst trade:
-263.45 USD
Gross Profit:
12 651.20 USD (6 418 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 913.29 USD (3 333 684 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (214.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
471.98 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
17.52%
Max deposit load:
37.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.93
Long Trades:
696 (41.26%)
Short Trades:
991 (58.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
11.63 USD
Average Loss:
-14.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-126.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-560.35 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.01%
Annual Forecast:
339.81%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
630.86 USD (35.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.43% (619.86 USD)
By Equity:
6.74% (185.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1345
BTCUSD 267
ETHUSD 37
USOIL 8
US30 7
USTEC 7
EURUSD 6
USDJPY 4
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3K
BTCUSD 839
ETHUSD 45
USOIL -53
US30 -1
USTEC -1
EURUSD -45
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD 7
EURJPY -13
GBPJPY -18
NZDUSD -8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 839K
BTCUSD 2.2M
ETHUSD 10K
USOIL -178
US30 149
USTEC 440
EURUSD -316
USDJPY 96
GBPUSD 88
EURJPY -167
GBPJPY -67
NZDUSD -50
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +299.10 USD
Worst trade: -263 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.54 × 892
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
1.06 × 33
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
Exness-MT5Real15
1.40 × 389
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real12
1.83 × 159
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
AquaFunded-Server
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.74 × 87
OctaFX-Real2
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.27 × 318
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
4.86 × 70
Exness-MT5Real28
5.00 × 9
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
17 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 08:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 05:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 05:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 05:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 05:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.11.25 05:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 04:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 04:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 04:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ansar
30 USD per month
500%
1
862
USD
3K
USD
16
2%
1 687
64%
18%
1.41
2.22
USD
37%
1:200
