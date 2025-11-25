SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Wolf Instinct
Jasawidya

Wolf Instinct

Jasawidya
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
236
Profit Trades:
78 (33.05%)
Loss Trades:
158 (66.95%)
Best trade:
51.05 USD
Worst trade:
-13.55 USD
Gross Profit:
708.83 USD (1 594 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-606.69 USD (1 459 440 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (97.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
97.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
52.95%
Max deposit load:
31.98%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
76 (32.20%)
Short Trades:
160 (67.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
9.09 USD
Average Loss:
-3.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-48.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.87 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
51.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
111.39 USD
Maximal:
114.36 USD (55.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.65% (114.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.62% (8.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
BTCUSD 41
BTCXAU 33
ETHUSD 27
USDJPY 16
XAGUSD 16
GBPUSD 10
USDCHF 9
USDCAD 5
EURUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 103
BTCUSD 4
BTCXAU -30
ETHUSD -25
USDJPY 2
XAGUSD 79
GBPUSD -22
USDCHF 4
USDCAD -7
EURUSD -3
GBPJPY -2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 111K
BTCUSD 105K
BTCXAU -61K
ETHUSD -22K
USDJPY 607
XAGUSD 1.9K
GBPUSD -1K
USDCHF 199
USDCAD -341
EURUSD -138
GBPJPY -112
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.05 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.54 × 1060
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
FusionMarkets-Live
1.23 × 79
Exness-MT5Real15
1.24 × 419
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real12
1.62 × 129
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.74 × 87
OctaFX-Real2
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.60 × 376
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
4.92 × 72
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
Weltrade-Real
5.60 × 121
Exness-MT5Real6
5.62 × 55
21 more...
Build your Trading Plan

Put your order, Put your Stop loss and let the profit Run

No reviews
2025.12.31 09:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 04:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 15:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 09:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.14 23:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 06:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 03:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.07 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.