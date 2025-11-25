- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
236
Profit Trades:
78 (33.05%)
Loss Trades:
158 (66.95%)
Best trade:
51.05 USD
Worst trade:
-13.55 USD
Gross Profit:
708.83 USD (1 594 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-606.69 USD (1 459 440 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (97.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
97.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
52.95%
Max deposit load:
31.98%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
76 (32.20%)
Short Trades:
160 (67.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
9.09 USD
Average Loss:
-3.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-48.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.87 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
51.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
111.39 USD
Maximal:
114.36 USD (55.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.65% (114.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.62% (8.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|77
|BTCUSD
|41
|BTCXAU
|33
|ETHUSD
|27
|USDJPY
|16
|XAGUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|9
|USDCAD
|5
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|103
|BTCUSD
|4
|BTCXAU
|-30
|ETHUSD
|-25
|USDJPY
|2
|XAGUSD
|79
|GBPUSD
|-22
|USDCHF
|4
|USDCAD
|-7
|EURUSD
|-3
|GBPJPY
|-2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|111K
|BTCUSD
|105K
|BTCXAU
|-61K
|ETHUSD
|-22K
|USDJPY
|607
|XAGUSD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|-1K
|USDCHF
|199
|USDCAD
|-341
|EURUSD
|-138
|GBPJPY
|-112
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +51.05 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.54 × 1060
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.23 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.24 × 419
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.62 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.74 × 87
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.60 × 376
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.92 × 72
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
Weltrade-Real
|5.60 × 121
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.62 × 55
