- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 266
Profit Trades:
1 048 (82.78%)
Loss Trades:
218 (17.22%)
Best trade:
26.86 GBP
Worst trade:
-289.11 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 445.22 GBP (101 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 502.72 GBP (59 643 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
104 (28.53 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.10 GBP (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
74.90%
Max deposit load:
2.41%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
530 (41.86%)
Short Trades:
736 (58.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 GBP
Average Profit:
1.38 GBP
Average Loss:
-6.89 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-53.97 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.11 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
5.79%
Annual Forecast:
70.31%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
392.38 GBP
Maximal:
493.25 GBP (249.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.98% (392.72 GBP)
By Equity:
2.40% (11.93 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|422
|AUDUSD
|198
|NZDUSD
|132
|USDJPY
|127
|GBPUSD
|88
|USDCHF
|55
|GBPJPY
|53
|CHFJPY
|43
|HK50
|39
|GBPAUD
|27
|AUDNZD
|23
|USDCAD
|21
|EURAUD
|16
|XAUUSD
|12
|AUDCAD
|5
|US500
|4
|ETHUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|202
|AUDUSD
|76
|NZDUSD
|123
|USDJPY
|-62
|GBPUSD
|-355
|USDCHF
|-66
|GBPJPY
|-11
|CHFJPY
|18
|HK50
|0
|GBPAUD
|12
|AUDNZD
|23
|USDCAD
|39
|EURAUD
|-27
|XAUUSD
|-49
|AUDCAD
|2
|US500
|1
|ETHUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|28K
|AUDUSD
|10K
|NZDUSD
|3.1K
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|519
|USDCHF
|-1.3K
|GBPJPY
|-375
|CHFJPY
|1.3K
|HK50
|-179
|GBPAUD
|1K
|AUDNZD
|3.1K
|USDCAD
|4.8K
|EURAUD
|-4.8K
|XAUUSD
|-4.1K
|AUDCAD
|225
|US500
|129
|ETHUSD
|-2.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.86 GBP
Worst trade: -289 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.53 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.97 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.23 × 114
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.30 × 359
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 249
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.50 × 4
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.88 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.98 × 114
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
Low Low
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-45%
0
0
USD
USD
525
GBP
GBP
175
72%
1 266
82%
75%
0.96
-0.05
GBP
GBP
80%
1:500