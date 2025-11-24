SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Low Low
Chi Fung Lau

Low Low

Chi Fung Lau
0 reviews
175 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 -45%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 266
Profit Trades:
1 048 (82.78%)
Loss Trades:
218 (17.22%)
Best trade:
26.86 GBP
Worst trade:
-289.11 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 445.22 GBP (101 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 502.72 GBP (59 643 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
104 (28.53 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.10 GBP (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
74.90%
Max deposit load:
2.41%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
530 (41.86%)
Short Trades:
736 (58.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 GBP
Average Profit:
1.38 GBP
Average Loss:
-6.89 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-53.97 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.11 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
5.79%
Annual Forecast:
70.31%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
392.38 GBP
Maximal:
493.25 GBP (249.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.98% (392.72 GBP)
By Equity:
2.40% (11.93 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 422
AUDUSD 198
NZDUSD 132
USDJPY 127
GBPUSD 88
USDCHF 55
GBPJPY 53
CHFJPY 43
HK50 39
GBPAUD 27
AUDNZD 23
USDCAD 21
EURAUD 16
XAUUSD 12
AUDCAD 5
US500 4
ETHUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 202
AUDUSD 76
NZDUSD 123
USDJPY -62
GBPUSD -355
USDCHF -66
GBPJPY -11
CHFJPY 18
HK50 0
GBPAUD 12
AUDNZD 23
USDCAD 39
EURAUD -27
XAUUSD -49
AUDCAD 2
US500 1
ETHUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 28K
AUDUSD 10K
NZDUSD 3.1K
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 519
USDCHF -1.3K
GBPJPY -375
CHFJPY 1.3K
HK50 -179
GBPAUD 1K
AUDNZD 3.1K
USDCAD 4.8K
EURAUD -4.8K
XAUUSD -4.1K
AUDCAD 225
US500 129
ETHUSD -2.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.86 GBP
Worst trade: -289 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.53 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.97 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.30 × 359
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real28
0.50 × 4
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Tradeview-Live
0.88 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
Darwinex-Live
0.98 × 114
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
69 more...
Low Low
No reviews
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 02:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 06:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Copy

