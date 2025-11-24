SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD STRATEGY
Irvan Gunadi

GOLD STRATEGY

Irvan Gunadi
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 99%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
952
Profit Trades:
635 (66.70%)
Loss Trades:
317 (33.30%)
Best trade:
2 784.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 114.68 USD
Gross Profit:
159 979.06 USD (969 295 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94 651.13 USD (456 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (25 845.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25 845.60 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
44.79%
Max deposit load:
11.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.44
Long Trades:
501 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
451 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
68.62 USD
Average Profit:
251.94 USD
Average Loss:
-298.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
48 (-12 449.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 449.50 USD (48)
Monthly growth:
24.78%
Algo trading:
18%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
894.92 USD
Maximal:
18 985.70 USD (20.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.39% (18 985.70 USD)
By Equity:
5.82% (6 413.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 941
GBPUSD 8
XAGUSD 2
EURUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 65K
GBPUSD 73
XAGUSD 292
EURUSD 110
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 512K
GBPUSD 146
XAGUSD 194
EURUSD 219
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 784.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 48
Maximal consecutive profit: +25 845.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 449.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 28
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 17
LCG-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.20 × 10
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.53 × 17
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.63 × 16
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
SalmaMarkets-Live
1.32 × 47
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.67 × 64
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
15 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 12:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 15:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 22:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 22:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 21:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 10:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 13:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 08:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 14:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 05:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 03:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD STRATEGY
1000 USD per month
99%
0
0
USD
111K
USD
11
18%
952
66%
45%
1.69
68.62
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.