- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
952
Profit Trades:
635 (66.70%)
Loss Trades:
317 (33.30%)
Best trade:
2 784.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 114.68 USD
Gross Profit:
159 979.06 USD (969 295 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94 651.13 USD (456 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (25 845.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25 845.60 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
44.79%
Max deposit load:
11.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.44
Long Trades:
501 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
451 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
68.62 USD
Average Profit:
251.94 USD
Average Loss:
-298.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
48 (-12 449.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 449.50 USD (48)
Monthly growth:
24.78%
Algo trading:
18%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
894.92 USD
Maximal:
18 985.70 USD (20.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.39% (18 985.70 USD)
By Equity:
5.82% (6 413.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|941
|GBPUSD
|8
|XAGUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|65K
|GBPUSD
|73
|XAGUSD
|292
|EURUSD
|110
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|512K
|GBPUSD
|146
|XAGUSD
|194
|EURUSD
|219
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 784.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 48
Maximal consecutive profit: +25 845.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 449.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 17
|
LCG-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.20 × 10
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 17
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.63 × 16
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|1.32 × 47
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.67 × 64
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
99%
0
0
USD
USD
111K
USD
USD
11
18%
952
66%
45%
1.69
68.62
USD
USD
20%
1:200