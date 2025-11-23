- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
492
Profit Trades:
361 (73.37%)
Loss Trades:
131 (26.63%)
Best trade:
16.44 USD
Worst trade:
-21.98 USD
Gross Profit:
732.82 USD (178 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-546.41 USD (49 066 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (85.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.81 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
93.71%
Max deposit load:
12.04%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
199 (40.45%)
Short Trades:
293 (59.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-123.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.43 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
5.68%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
227.90 USD (9.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.99% (227.90 USD)
By Equity:
28.27% (625.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|36
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPJPY
|25
|AUDJPY
|24
|CHFJPY
|23
|GBPNZD
|21
|EURCAD
|20
|CADJPY
|18
|GBPCAD
|18
|NZDJPY
|18
|USDCAD
|18
|EURUSD
|18
|USDCHF
|18
|AUDNZD
|17
|EURJPY
|17
|GBPAUD
|17
|AUDCAD
|16
|GBPCHF
|16
|NZDCAD
|14
|EURAUD
|14
|NZDCHF
|13
|NZDUSD
|12
|CADCHF
|12
|AUDCHF
|11
|AUDUSD
|11
|EURGBP
|10
|GBPUSD
|8
|USOUSD
|7
|EURCHF
|6
|XAUUSD
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZD
|20
|USDJPY
|26
|GBPJPY
|19
|AUDJPY
|12
|CHFJPY
|22
|GBPNZD
|16
|EURCAD
|11
|CADJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|12
|NZDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|-41
|EURUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|-8
|AUDNZD
|9
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPAUD
|15
|AUDCAD
|9
|GBPCHF
|13
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURAUD
|8
|NZDCHF
|8
|NZDUSD
|-17
|CADCHF
|7
|AUDCHF
|8
|AUDUSD
|-26
|EURGBP
|10
|GBPUSD
|-27
|USOUSD
|30
|EURCHF
|-43
|XAUUSD
|37
|BTCUSD
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZD
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|842
|CHFJPY
|2.6K
|GBPNZD
|1.2K
|EURCAD
|946
|CADJPY
|476
|GBPCAD
|563
|NZDJPY
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|-3.4K
|EURUSD
|-302
|USDCHF
|-656
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|327
|GBPAUD
|1.7K
|AUDCAD
|983
|GBPCHF
|701
|NZDCAD
|608
|EURAUD
|750
|NZDCHF
|-18
|NZDUSD
|-1.4K
|CADCHF
|-28
|AUDCHF
|257
|AUDUSD
|-2.9K
|EURGBP
|730
|GBPUSD
|-2.1K
|USOUSD
|3K
|EURCHF
|-2.2K
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|BTCUSD
|118K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.44 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real17
|0.10 × 10
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.72 × 178
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.93 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.32 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|3.62 × 1985
|
GMI-Live08
|5.00 × 1
|
RadexMarkets-Real 6
|5.67 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.79 × 669
|
FBS-Real-9
|9.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|10.24 × 123
Target: 5%-10% monthly
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
6
92%
492
73%
94%
1.34
0.38
USD
USD
28%
1:500