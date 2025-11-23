SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / The Trading Compass FX
Trinh Ngoc Phu

The Trading Compass FX

Trinh Ngoc Phu
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
492
Profit Trades:
361 (73.37%)
Loss Trades:
131 (26.63%)
Best trade:
16.44 USD
Worst trade:
-21.98 USD
Gross Profit:
732.82 USD (178 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-546.41 USD (49 066 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (85.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.81 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
93.71%
Max deposit load:
12.04%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
199 (40.45%)
Short Trades:
293 (59.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-123.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.43 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
5.68%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
227.90 USD (9.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.99% (227.90 USD)
By Equity:
28.27% (625.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 36
USDJPY 27
GBPJPY 25
AUDJPY 24
CHFJPY 23
GBPNZD 21
EURCAD 20
CADJPY 18
GBPCAD 18
NZDJPY 18
USDCAD 18
EURUSD 18
USDCHF 18
AUDNZD 17
EURJPY 17
GBPAUD 17
AUDCAD 16
GBPCHF 16
NZDCAD 14
EURAUD 14
NZDCHF 13
NZDUSD 12
CADCHF 12
AUDCHF 11
AUDUSD 11
EURGBP 10
GBPUSD 8
USOUSD 7
EURCHF 6
XAUUSD 4
BTCUSD 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 20
USDJPY 26
GBPJPY 19
AUDJPY 12
CHFJPY 22
GBPNZD 16
EURCAD 11
CADJPY 7
GBPCAD 12
NZDJPY 8
USDCAD -41
EURUSD 14
USDCHF -8
AUDNZD 9
EURJPY 10
GBPAUD 15
AUDCAD 9
GBPCHF 13
NZDCAD 8
EURAUD 8
NZDCHF 8
NZDUSD -17
CADCHF 7
AUDCHF 8
AUDUSD -26
EURGBP 10
GBPUSD -27
USOUSD 30
EURCHF -43
XAUUSD 37
BTCUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 1.9K
USDJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY 1.4K
AUDJPY 842
CHFJPY 2.6K
GBPNZD 1.2K
EURCAD 946
CADJPY 476
GBPCAD 563
NZDJPY -1.7K
USDCAD -3.4K
EURUSD -302
USDCHF -656
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURJPY 327
GBPAUD 1.7K
AUDCAD 983
GBPCHF 701
NZDCAD 608
EURAUD 750
NZDCHF -18
NZDUSD -1.4K
CADCHF -28
AUDCHF 257
AUDUSD -2.9K
EURGBP 730
GBPUSD -2.1K
USOUSD 3K
EURCHF -2.2K
XAUUSD 3.7K
BTCUSD 118K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.44 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.10 × 10
E8Funding-Demo
0.71 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.72 × 178
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.93 × 28
VantageInternational-Demo
3.32 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 11
3.62 × 1985
GMI-Live08
5.00 × 1
RadexMarkets-Real 6
5.67 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.79 × 669
FBS-Real-9
9.50 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-2
10.24 × 123
Target: 5%-10% monthly
No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 12:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.23 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
