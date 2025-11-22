SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Integrated Trend
Wang Lin

Integrated Trend

Wang Lin
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 95%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
127 (54.97%)
Loss Trades:
104 (45.02%)
Best trade:
457.41 USD
Worst trade:
-616.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 057.79 USD (2 143 852 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 828.94 USD (2 696 856 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (385.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
787.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
72.82%
Max deposit load:
12.45%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
214 (92.64%)
Short Trades:
17 (7.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
13.98 USD
Average Profit:
55.57 USD
Average Loss:
-36.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-246.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-670.28 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
32.57%
Annual Forecast:
395.24%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
179.55 USD
Maximal:
829.59 USD (13.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.15% (829.94 USD)
By Equity:
1.69% (77.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 136
HK50 18
XAGUSD 13
GER40 12
US30 12
JPN225 10
XTIUSD 9
BTCUSD 7
NAS100 7
HSCHKD 4
US500 2
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
HK50 -164
XAGUSD 380
GER40 -96
US30 -160
JPN225 265
XTIUSD -205
BTCUSD -153
NAS100 224
HSCHKD -28
US500 -117
USDJPY 4
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 197K
HK50 -127K
XAGUSD 10K
GER40 -67K
US30 -109K
JPN225 855K
XTIUSD -395
BTCUSD -1.4M
NAS100 148K
HSCHKD -15K
US500 -16K
USDJPY 308
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +457.41 USD
Worst trade: -616 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +385.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -246.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.30 × 27
FBS-Real
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.24 21:31
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.67% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Integrated Trend
30 USD per month
95%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
21
77%
231
54%
73%
1.84
13.98
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.