Trades:
698
Profit Trades:
316 (45.27%)
Loss Trades:
382 (54.73%)
Best trade:
253.10 USD
Worst trade:
-257.70 USD
Gross Profit:
37 558.79 USD (1 195 230 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 451.29 USD (995 321 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 848.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 421.41 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.50%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
452 (64.76%)
Short Trades:
246 (35.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
1.59 USD
Average Profit:
118.86 USD
Average Loss:
-95.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-2 542.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 542.18 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-39.74%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
898.99 USD
Maximal:
8 075.75 USD (61.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.62% (8 075.75 USD)
By Equity:
6.61% (537.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|673
|GBPJPY
|14
|GBPUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-139
|GBPUSD
|26
|USDJPY
|26
|CADJPY
|19
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|GBPJPY
|-9.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|CADJPY
|1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
Breakout-based trading system focused on XAU/USD, using tight stop loss, clear risk management, and disciplined execution. The system aims for steady account growth with low drawdown.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
USD
USD
24
0%
698
45%
95%
1.03
1.59
USD
USD
64%
1:50