Budi Prasetyo

CyberX77

Budi Prasetyo
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
698
Profit Trades:
316 (45.27%)
Loss Trades:
382 (54.73%)
Best trade:
253.10 USD
Worst trade:
-257.70 USD
Gross Profit:
37 558.79 USD (1 195 230 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 451.29 USD (995 321 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 848.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 421.41 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.50%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
452 (64.76%)
Short Trades:
246 (35.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
1.59 USD
Average Profit:
118.86 USD
Average Loss:
-95.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-2 542.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 542.18 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-39.74%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
898.99 USD
Maximal:
8 075.75 USD (61.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.62% (8 075.75 USD)
By Equity:
6.61% (537.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 673
GBPJPY 14
GBPUSD 5
USDJPY 5
CADJPY 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
GBPJPY -139
GBPUSD 26
USDJPY 26
CADJPY 19
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 205K
GBPJPY -9.4K
GBPUSD 1.5K
USDJPY 1.5K
CADJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +253.10 USD
Worst trade: -258 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 848.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 542.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 11
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 5
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
287 more...
Breakout-based trading system focused on XAU/USD, using tight stop loss, clear risk management, and disciplined execution. The system aims for steady account growth with low drawdown.

No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.24 01:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.05% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.22 09:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.22 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.22 09:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CyberX77
100 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
24
0%
698
45%
95%
1.03
1.59
USD
64%
1:50
