SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Uppertradefx weekend
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

Uppertradefx weekend

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
52 (78.78%)
Loss Trades:
14 (21.21%)
Best trade:
2.48 USD
Worst trade:
-8.50 USD
Gross Profit:
17.36 USD (2 339 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.15 USD (2 154 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (4.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.87 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
2.25%
Max deposit load:
6.59%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
36 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
30 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
0.33 USD
Average Loss:
-1.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.38%
Annual Forecast:
28.93%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.71 USD
Maximal:
18.71 USD (3.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.74% (18.71 USD)
By Equity:
4.11% (20.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 11
GBPAUD 8
EURAUD 8
NZDUSD 7
EURGBP 6
XAUUSD 5
AUDUSD 5
GBPUSD 5
AUDCAD 3
EURNZD 3
EURCAD 2
USDCAD 1
GBPCAD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 1
GBPAUD 2
EURAUD 5
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 1
XAUUSD -19
AUDUSD 0
GBPUSD 2
AUDCAD -1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD -1
USDCAD 0
GBPCAD -1
EURUSD -1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 325
GBPAUD 399
EURAUD 516
NZDUSD 225
EURGBP 105
XAUUSD -1.5K
AUDUSD 56
GBPUSD 239
AUDCAD -62
EURNZD 195
EURCAD -90
USDCAD 56
GBPCAD -156
EURUSD -66
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.48 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.42 × 612
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.45 × 783
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.47 × 729
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.48 × 1323
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.50 × 9562
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.55 × 3804
ICMarkets-Live15
0.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.65 × 138
Exness-Real17
0.67 × 21
TickmillUK-Live03
0.70 × 10
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 151
Tickmill-Live02
0.76 × 173
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.77 × 539
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.79 × 4278
180 more...
No reviews
2025.12.08 00:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.05 23:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 22:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 00:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 21:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 21:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 21:32
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of the 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.22 04:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.22 04:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.22 04:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 39 days
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.