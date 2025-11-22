- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
52 (78.78%)
Loss Trades:
14 (21.21%)
Best trade:
2.48 USD
Worst trade:
-8.50 USD
Gross Profit:
17.36 USD (2 339 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.15 USD (2 154 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (4.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.87 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
2.25%
Max deposit load:
6.59%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
36 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
30 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
0.33 USD
Average Loss:
-1.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.38%
Annual Forecast:
28.93%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.71 USD
Maximal:
18.71 USD (3.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.74% (18.71 USD)
By Equity:
4.11% (20.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|11
|GBPAUD
|8
|EURAUD
|8
|NZDUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURAUD
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|1
|XAUUSD
|-19
|AUDUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|-1
|EURNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|-1
|USDCAD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-1
|EURUSD
|-1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|325
|GBPAUD
|399
|EURAUD
|516
|NZDUSD
|225
|EURGBP
|105
|XAUUSD
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|56
|GBPUSD
|239
|AUDCAD
|-62
|EURNZD
|195
|EURCAD
|-90
|USDCAD
|56
|GBPCAD
|-156
|EURUSD
|-66
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.48 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.28 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.42 × 612
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.45 × 783
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.47 × 729
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.48 × 1323
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.50 × 9562
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.55 × 3804
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.60 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.65 × 138
|
Exness-Real17
|0.67 × 21
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.70 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 151
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.76 × 173
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.76 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.77 × 539
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.79 × 4278
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
512
USD
USD
13
95%
66
78%
2%
0.71
-0.10
USD
USD
4%
1:500