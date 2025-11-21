- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
188
Profit Trades:
112 (59.57%)
Loss Trades:
76 (40.43%)
Best trade:
60.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-296.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
2 024.00 BRL (10 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 925.00 BRL (9 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (215.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
215.00 BRL (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
0.36%
Max deposit load:
21.23%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.25
Long Trades:
77 (40.96%)
Short Trades:
111 (59.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.53 BRL
Average Profit:
18.07 BRL
Average Loss:
-25.33 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-121.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296.00 BRL (1)
Monthly growth:
12.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
402.00 BRL
Maximal:
402.00 BRL (36.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.30% (402.00 BRL)
By Equity:
5.55% (59.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ25
|161
|WING26
|19
|WINV25
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINZ25
|69
|WING26
|78
|WINV25
|-104
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINZ25
|785
|WING26
|885
|WINV25
|-1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.00 BRL
Worst trade: -296 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
BRL
BRL
12
100%
188
59%
0%
1.05
0.53
BRL
BRL
36%
1:1