Adson Tassio De Sousa Amorim

ATA Trader

Adson Tassio De Sousa Amorim
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
188
Profit Trades:
112 (59.57%)
Loss Trades:
76 (40.43%)
Best trade:
60.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-296.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
2 024.00 BRL (10 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 925.00 BRL (9 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (215.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
215.00 BRL (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
0.36%
Max deposit load:
21.23%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.25
Long Trades:
77 (40.96%)
Short Trades:
111 (59.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.53 BRL
Average Profit:
18.07 BRL
Average Loss:
-25.33 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-121.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296.00 BRL (1)
Monthly growth:
12.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
402.00 BRL
Maximal:
402.00 BRL (36.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.30% (402.00 BRL)
By Equity:
5.55% (59.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 161
WING26 19
WINV25 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 69
WING26 78
WINV25 -104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 785
WING26 885
WINV25 -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.00 BRL
Worst trade: -296 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
7.50 × 4
No reviews
2025.12.18 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.28% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 13:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.39% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 21:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
