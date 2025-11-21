SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CopyFX BAZUEV RoboForex Robot 1
Maksim Bazuev

CopyFX BAZUEV RoboForex Robot 1

Maksim Bazuev
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
25 (64.10%)
Loss Trades:
14 (35.90%)
Best trade:
13.42 USD
Worst trade:
-11.20 USD
Gross Profit:
54.07 USD (12 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.75 USD (17 328 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (21.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.38 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
4.60%
Max deposit load:
83.30%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.42
Long Trades:
26 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
13 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
2.16 USD
Average Loss:
-3.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-24.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.44 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.65%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.78 USD
Maximal:
24.53 USD (17.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.48% (24.50 USD)
By Equity:
10.67% (10.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
.DE40Cash 16
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 18
.DE40Cash -7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.5K
.DE40Cash -1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.42 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.10 18:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 20:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 21:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 21:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 20:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 20:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 16:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 10:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 09:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.21 09:51
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CopyFX BAZUEV RoboForex Robot 1
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
107
USD
15
92%
39
64%
5%
1.23
0.26
USD
21%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.