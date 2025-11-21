- Growth
Trades:
1 018
Profit Trades:
674 (66.20%)
Loss Trades:
344 (33.79%)
Best trade:
325.00 USD
Worst trade:
-163.72 USD
Gross Profit:
5 370.37 USD (1 833 411 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 250.75 USD (1 724 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (50.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
325.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
1.52%
Max deposit load:
6.26%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.35
Long Trades:
509 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
509 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
7.97 USD
Average Loss:
-12.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-320.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-320.02 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.03%
Annual Forecast:
109.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
148.92 USD
Maximal:
334.32 USD (24.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.82% (326.28 USD)
By Equity:
1.31% (13.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1018
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|109K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +325.00 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -320.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.19 × 4265
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
Nobita bot gold trading 24/5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
189%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
57
99%
1 018
66%
2%
1.26
1.10
USD
USD
32%
1:500