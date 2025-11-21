SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Doremon GoldTech Standard
Thi Nhu Huyen Truong

Doremon GoldTech Standard

Thi Nhu Huyen Truong
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 189%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 018
Profit Trades:
674 (66.20%)
Loss Trades:
344 (33.79%)
Best trade:
325.00 USD
Worst trade:
-163.72 USD
Gross Profit:
5 370.37 USD (1 833 411 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 250.75 USD (1 724 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (50.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
325.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
1.52%
Max deposit load:
6.26%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.35
Long Trades:
509 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
509 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
7.97 USD
Average Loss:
-12.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-320.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-320.02 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.03%
Annual Forecast:
109.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
148.92 USD
Maximal:
334.32 USD (24.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.82% (326.28 USD)
By Equity:
1.31% (13.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1018
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 109K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +325.00 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -320.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
12.19 × 4265
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Nobita bot gold trading 24/5
No reviews
2026.01.13 09:15
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Doremon GoldTech Standard
30 USD per month
189%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
57
99%
1 018
66%
2%
1.26
1.10
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.