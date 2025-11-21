SignalsSections
Daniel Chng Chin Huang

DFX GBPUSD

Daniel Chng Chin Huang
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 60%
Ava-Real 5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
52 (77.61%)
Loss Trades:
15 (22.39%)
Best trade:
24.08 USD
Worst trade:
-11.03 USD
Gross Profit:
111.06 USD (7 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.37 USD (4 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (25.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
34.42%
Max deposit load:
88.05%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.38
Long Trades:
35 (52.24%)
Short Trades:
32 (47.76%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
2.14 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.45 USD
Maximal:
25.04 USD (18.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.41% (25.04 USD)
By Equity:
55.44% (75.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 67
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.08 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
ACYFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real7
1.33 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 6
2.50 × 4
USGFX-Live2
3.33 × 15
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
3.60 × 20
Eightcap-Real
5.50 × 16
Ava-Real 5
6.00 × 1
NineDream-Live
7.00 × 2
Fixed SL at 100 usd


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Virtual Private Server (VPS):
To ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation with minimal latency, running the EA on a dedicated VPS is mandatory. A VPS located near your broker's servers eliminates hardware downtime and network lag.
Special Promotion: You can get a 20% discount on a high-performance, low-ping VPS using the link and code below:
VPS Provider: Forex VPS


No reviews
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 00:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
