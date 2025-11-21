- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
52 (77.61%)
Loss Trades:
15 (22.39%)
Best trade:
24.08 USD
Worst trade:
-11.03 USD
Gross Profit:
111.06 USD (7 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.37 USD (4 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (25.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
34.42%
Max deposit load:
88.05%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.38
Long Trades:
35 (52.24%)
Short Trades:
32 (47.76%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
2.14 USD
Average Loss:
-3.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.45 USD
Maximal:
25.04 USD (18.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.41% (25.04 USD)
By Equity:
55.44% (75.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|67
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|60
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.08 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real7
|1.33 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 6
|2.50 × 4
|
USGFX-Live2
|3.33 × 15
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|3.60 × 20
|
Eightcap-Real
|5.50 × 16
|
Ava-Real 5
|6.00 × 1
|
NineDream-Live
|7.00 × 2
Fixed SL at 100 usd
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Virtual Private Server (VPS):
To ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation with minimal latency, running the EA on a dedicated VPS is mandatory. A VPS located near your broker's servers eliminates hardware downtime and network lag.
Special Promotion: You can get a 20% discount on a high-performance, low-ping VPS using the link and code below:
VPS Provider: Forex VPS
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
60%
0
0
USD
USD
160
USD
USD
8
100%
67
77%
34%
2.16
0.89
USD
USD
55%
1:400