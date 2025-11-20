SignalsSections
Bongkyun Jo

Stablewallet75

Bongkyun Jo
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 250 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
M4Markets-Real1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
481
Profit Trades:
338 (70.27%)
Loss Trades:
143 (29.73%)
Best trade:
544.16 USD
Worst trade:
-126.53 USD
Gross Profit:
7 501.80 USD (48 547 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 065.91 USD (27 180 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (77.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
732.90 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
94.08%
Max deposit load:
10.03%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.37
Long Trades:
138 (28.69%)
Short Trades:
343 (71.31%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
9.22 USD
Average Profit:
22.19 USD
Average Loss:
-21.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-375.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-427.67 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
25.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
427.67 USD (3.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.34% (388.43 USD)
By Equity:
20.97% (2 438.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD- 193
USDJPY- 52
CADJPY- 47
GBPCAD- 40
GBPUSD- 29
USDCHF- 27
USDCAD- 26
NZDUSD- 21
AUDJPY- 21
AUDCAD- 15
AUDUSD- 8
CHFJPY- 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD- 2K
USDJPY- 466
CADJPY- 158
GBPCAD- 250
GBPUSD- 493
USDCHF- 240
USDCAD- 294
NZDUSD- 227
AUDJPY- 105
AUDCAD- 69
AUDUSD- 113
CHFJPY- 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD- 13K
USDJPY- 347
CADJPY- 3.1K
GBPCAD- 2.2K
GBPUSD- -944
USDCHF- 1.8K
USDCAD- -1.2K
NZDUSD- 411
AUDJPY- 1.5K
AUDCAD- 1.4K
AUDUSD- -188
CHFJPY- 209
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +544.16 USD
Worst trade: -127 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -375.55 USD

2026.01.18 02:20
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 14:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 14:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
