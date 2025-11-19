SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Eser 3
Yuli Eko Prasetyo

Eser 3

Yuli Eko Prasetyo
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
21 (55.26%)
Loss Trades:
17 (44.74%)
Best trade:
41.02 USD
Worst trade:
-22.30 USD
Gross Profit:
371.53 USD (81 691 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.61 USD (48 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (70.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.91 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
40.13%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.34
Long Trades:
25 (65.79%)
Short Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
5.16 USD
Average Profit:
17.69 USD
Average Loss:
-10.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-36.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.08 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
109.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.37 USD
Maximal:
45.19 USD (20.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.75% (45.19 USD)
By Equity:
4.83% (8.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
BTCUSD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 197
BTCUSD -1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 43K
BTCUSD -10K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.02 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real
5.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
5.67 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
8.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
11.67 × 15
Exness-Real18
15.65 × 1421
Exness-Real29
20.00 × 3
open single potition

no martingale
no averaging

pair XAU USD
minimal balance $300


No reviews
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 07:08
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 07:08
No swaps are charged
2026.01.06 20:35
No swaps are charged
2026.01.06 20:35
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 00:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 21:40
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:65535
2025.12.10 21:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 20:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:65535
2025.12.04 21:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 16:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 16:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 00:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
