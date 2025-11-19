- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
21 (55.26%)
Loss Trades:
17 (44.74%)
Best trade:
41.02 USD
Worst trade:
-22.30 USD
Gross Profit:
371.53 USD (81 691 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.61 USD (48 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (70.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.91 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
40.13%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.34
Long Trades:
25 (65.79%)
Short Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
5.16 USD
Average Profit:
17.69 USD
Average Loss:
-10.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-36.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.08 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
109.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.37 USD
Maximal:
45.19 USD (20.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.75% (45.19 USD)
By Equity:
4.83% (8.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|BTCUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|197
|BTCUSD
|-1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|43K
|BTCUSD
|-10K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.02 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
open single potition
no martingale
no averaging
pair XAU USD
minimal balance $300
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
196
USD
USD
10
100%
38
55%
0%
2.11
5.16
USD
USD
21%
1:500