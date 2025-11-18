- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
255 (99.22%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.78%)
Best trade:
6.67 UST
Worst trade:
-2.28 UST
Gross Profit:
346.46 UST (34 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.41 UST
Maximum consecutive wins:
221 (275.23 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.23 UST (221)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.14%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
138.48
Long Trades:
129 (50.19%)
Short Trades:
128 (49.81%)
Profit Factor:
15.46
Expected Payoff:
1.26 UST
Average Profit:
1.36 UST
Average Loss:
-11.21 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.28 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.28 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
24.38%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 UST
Maximal:
2.34 UST (3.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.75% (2.52 UST)
By Equity:
61.42% (275.01 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY+
|79
|EURUSD+
|73
|USDCHF+
|71
|USDCAD+
|34
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY+
|70
|EURUSD+
|104
|USDCHF+
|119
|USDCAD+
|33
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY+
|9.9K
|EURUSD+
|9.5K
|USDCHF+
|11K
|USDCAD+
|4.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.67 UST
Worst trade: -2 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 221
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +275.23 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.28 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
