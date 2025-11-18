SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AlgoTradingSignals
Ivan Sheinmaer

AlgoTradingSignals

Ivan Sheinmaer
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 200%
Bybit-Live-7
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
255 (99.22%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.78%)
Best trade:
6.67 UST
Worst trade:
-2.28 UST
Gross Profit:
346.46 UST (34 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.41 UST
Maximum consecutive wins:
221 (275.23 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.23 UST (221)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.14%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
138.48
Long Trades:
129 (50.19%)
Short Trades:
128 (49.81%)
Profit Factor:
15.46
Expected Payoff:
1.26 UST
Average Profit:
1.36 UST
Average Loss:
-11.21 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.28 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.28 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
24.38%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 UST
Maximal:
2.34 UST (3.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.75% (2.52 UST)
By Equity:
61.42% (275.01 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY+ 79
EURUSD+ 73
USDCHF+ 71
USDCAD+ 34
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY+ 70
EURUSD+ 104
USDCHF+ 119
USDCAD+ 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY+ 9.9K
EURUSD+ 9.5K
USDCHF+ 11K
USDCAD+ 4.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.67 UST
Worst trade: -2 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 221
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +275.23 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.28 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading with a bot
No reviews
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 17:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 03:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 13:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 03:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.19 22:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.19 10:49
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 09:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.18 09:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 09:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register