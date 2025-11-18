- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
480
Profit Trades:
343 (71.45%)
Loss Trades:
137 (28.54%)
Best trade:
26.11 USD
Worst trade:
-23.02 USD
Gross Profit:
668.84 USD (56 282 pips)
Gross Loss:
-535.00 USD (39 352 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (60.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.37 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
1.25%
Max deposit load:
15.51%
Latest trade:
31 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
254 (52.92%)
Short Trades:
226 (47.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
1.95 USD
Average Loss:
-3.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.10%
Annual Forecast:
-86.17%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.94 USD
Maximal:
78.95 USD (22.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.80% (78.89 USD)
By Equity:
3.40% (3.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|480
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|134
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|17K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.11 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
THIS IS GOLD BREAKOUT STRATEGY SINGLE TRADE AT ONE TIME AND NO GRID, NO MARTIANGLE NO AVERAGING PURE LIKE A MANULA TRADING THROUGH OUR EA , MONTHLY IT CAN GIVE 40 TO 50 % SOMETIMES MORE AS YOU CAN SEE IF MARKET TRENDING MORE PROFIT AND BEST BREAKOUT STRATEGY EVER FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT US @Mxmky
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
150 USD per month
163%
0
0
USD
USD
109
USD
USD
9
97%
480
71%
1%
1.25
0.28
USD
USD
48%
1:500