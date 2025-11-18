SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD BREAKOUT STRATEGY
Mayank Kumar

GOLD BREAKOUT STRATEGY

Mayank Kumar
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 163%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
480
Profit Trades:
343 (71.45%)
Loss Trades:
137 (28.54%)
Best trade:
26.11 USD
Worst trade:
-23.02 USD
Gross Profit:
668.84 USD (56 282 pips)
Gross Loss:
-535.00 USD (39 352 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (60.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.37 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
1.25%
Max deposit load:
15.51%
Latest trade:
31 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
254 (52.92%)
Short Trades:
226 (47.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
1.95 USD
Average Loss:
-3.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.10%
Annual Forecast:
-86.17%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.94 USD
Maximal:
78.95 USD (22.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.80% (78.89 USD)
By Equity:
3.40% (3.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 480
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 134
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.11 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

THIS IS GOLD BREAKOUT STRATEGY SINGLE TRADE AT ONE TIME AND NO GRID, NO MARTIANGLE NO AVERAGING PURE LIKE A MANULA TRADING THROUGH OUR EA , MONTHLY IT CAN GIVE 40 TO 50 % SOMETIMES MORE AS YOU CAN SEE IF MARKET TRENDING MORE PROFIT AND BEST BREAKOUT STRATEGY EVER FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT US @Mxmky 
No reviews
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 01:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 17:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.18 08:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 08:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD BREAKOUT STRATEGY
150 USD per month
163%
0
0
USD
109
USD
9
97%
480
71%
1%
1.25
0.28
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.