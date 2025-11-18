- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 222
Profit Trades:
878 (71.84%)
Loss Trades:
344 (28.15%)
Best trade:
31 822.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-56 728.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 360 880.00 JPY (580 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 012 358.00 JPY (442 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (99 234.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125 302.00 JPY (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
55.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
108
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
743 (60.80%)
Short Trades:
479 (39.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
285.21 JPY
Average Profit:
2 688.93 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 849.88 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-203 596.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-321 049.00 JPY (11)
Monthly growth:
-5.54%
Annual Forecast:
-65.89%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
197 727.00 JPY
Maximal:
774 858.00 JPY (36.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.40% (296 202.00 JPY)
By Equity:
13.45% (967 812.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY-
|84
|EURAUD-
|69
|AUDJPY-
|66
|NZDCAD-
|66
|EURNZD-
|66
|USDJPY-
|62
|USDCAD-
|61
|EURCAD-
|49
|EURUSD-
|48
|CADJPY-
|45
|EURJPY-
|45
|GBPAUD-
|41
|USDCHF-
|41
|EURGBP-
|40
|GBPJPY-
|40
|EURCHF-
|40
|CADCHF-
|40
|GBPNZD-
|38
|AUDCHF-
|37
|NZDCHF-
|37
|GBPCHF-
|37
|AUDCAD-
|34
|AUDNZD-
|33
|GBPUSD-
|28
|NZDUSD-
|25
|AUDUSD-
|23
|GBPCAD-
|15
|NZDJPY-
|12
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY-
|466
|EURAUD-
|1.4K
|AUDJPY-
|-1.9K
|NZDCAD-
|395
|EURNZD-
|881
|USDJPY-
|483
|USDCAD-
|-53
|EURCAD-
|378
|EURUSD-
|-325
|CADJPY-
|312
|EURJPY-
|-440
|GBPAUD-
|113
|USDCHF-
|544
|EURGBP-
|103
|GBPJPY-
|537
|EURCHF-
|158
|CADCHF-
|-691
|GBPNZD-
|375
|AUDCHF-
|248
|NZDCHF-
|-692
|GBPCHF-
|-8
|AUDCAD-
|-170
|AUDNZD-
|-94
|GBPUSD-
|154
|NZDUSD-
|-420
|AUDUSD-
|370
|GBPCAD-
|1K
|NZDJPY-
|-108
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY-
|27K
|EURAUD-
|594
|AUDJPY-
|-12K
|NZDCAD-
|11K
|EURNZD-
|13K
|USDJPY-
|12K
|USDCAD-
|6.8K
|EURCAD-
|10K
|EURUSD-
|-7K
|CADJPY-
|4.1K
|EURJPY-
|9.8K
|GBPAUD-
|12K
|USDCHF-
|9.3K
|EURGBP-
|-4.7K
|GBPJPY-
|18K
|EURCHF-
|4.7K
|CADCHF-
|-2.7K
|GBPNZD-
|16K
|AUDCHF-
|1.5K
|NZDCHF-
|-4.9K
|GBPCHF-
|-6.1K
|AUDCAD-
|1.3K
|AUDNZD-
|-5.9K
|GBPUSD-
|191
|NZDUSD-
|169
|AUDUSD-
|3.5K
|GBPCAD-
|17K
|NZDJPY-
|2.5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31 822.00 JPY
Worst trade: -56 728 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +99 234.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -203 596.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Started using NEW EAs since 8th August 2025, so ignore the old history.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
6.5M
JPY
JPY
45
74%
1 222
71%
100%
1.17
285.21
JPY
JPY
13%
1:25