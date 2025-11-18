SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MULTI CURR Low DD1
Katsu Yamaguchi

MULTI CURR Low DD1

Katsu Yamaguchi
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
GaitameFinest-LIVE
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 222
Profit Trades:
878 (71.84%)
Loss Trades:
344 (28.15%)
Best trade:
31 822.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-56 728.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 360 880.00 JPY (580 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 012 358.00 JPY (442 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (99 234.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125 302.00 JPY (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
55.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
108
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
743 (60.80%)
Short Trades:
479 (39.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
285.21 JPY
Average Profit:
2 688.93 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 849.88 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-203 596.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-321 049.00 JPY (11)
Monthly growth:
-5.54%
Annual Forecast:
-65.89%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
197 727.00 JPY
Maximal:
774 858.00 JPY (36.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.40% (296 202.00 JPY)
By Equity:
13.45% (967 812.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY- 84
EURAUD- 69
AUDJPY- 66
NZDCAD- 66
EURNZD- 66
USDJPY- 62
USDCAD- 61
EURCAD- 49
EURUSD- 48
CADJPY- 45
EURJPY- 45
GBPAUD- 41
USDCHF- 41
EURGBP- 40
GBPJPY- 40
EURCHF- 40
CADCHF- 40
GBPNZD- 38
AUDCHF- 37
NZDCHF- 37
GBPCHF- 37
AUDCAD- 34
AUDNZD- 33
GBPUSD- 28
NZDUSD- 25
AUDUSD- 23
GBPCAD- 15
NZDJPY- 12
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY- 466
EURAUD- 1.4K
AUDJPY- -1.9K
NZDCAD- 395
EURNZD- 881
USDJPY- 483
USDCAD- -53
EURCAD- 378
EURUSD- -325
CADJPY- 312
EURJPY- -440
GBPAUD- 113
USDCHF- 544
EURGBP- 103
GBPJPY- 537
EURCHF- 158
CADCHF- -691
GBPNZD- 375
AUDCHF- 248
NZDCHF- -692
GBPCHF- -8
AUDCAD- -170
AUDNZD- -94
GBPUSD- 154
NZDUSD- -420
AUDUSD- 370
GBPCAD- 1K
NZDJPY- -108
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY- 27K
EURAUD- 594
AUDJPY- -12K
NZDCAD- 11K
EURNZD- 13K
USDJPY- 12K
USDCAD- 6.8K
EURCAD- 10K
EURUSD- -7K
CADJPY- 4.1K
EURJPY- 9.8K
GBPAUD- 12K
USDCHF- 9.3K
EURGBP- -4.7K
GBPJPY- 18K
EURCHF- 4.7K
CADCHF- -2.7K
GBPNZD- 16K
AUDCHF- 1.5K
NZDCHF- -4.9K
GBPCHF- -6.1K
AUDCAD- 1.3K
AUDNZD- -5.9K
GBPUSD- 191
NZDUSD- 169
AUDUSD- 3.5K
GBPCAD- 17K
NZDJPY- 2.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31 822.00 JPY
Worst trade: -56 728 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +99 234.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -203 596.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Started using NEW EAs since 8th August 2025, so ignore the old history.
No reviews
2025.12.22 12:38
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 3.53% of days out of 312 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
