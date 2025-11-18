- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
59 (59.00%)
Loss Trades:
41 (41.00%)
Best trade:
367.95 USD
Worst trade:
-105.24 USD
Gross Profit:
1 972.86 USD (121 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-719.14 USD (47 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (181.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
838.73 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
17.94%
Max deposit load:
18.54%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.02
Long Trades:
88 (88.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (12.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.74
Expected Payoff:
12.54 USD
Average Profit:
33.44 USD
Average Loss:
-17.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-188.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.28 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
31.40%
Annual Forecast:
381.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
159.34 USD
Maximal:
208.12 USD (13.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.26% (208.12 USD)
By Equity:
20.40% (98.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|100
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|74K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|1.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.44 × 131
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|1.77 × 2370
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.86 × 73
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|3.20 × 5
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.86 × 220
|
Exness-Real2
|5.65 × 111
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|7.00 × 924
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|12.67 × 460
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|19.00 × 1
