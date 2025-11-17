SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ETH Gold USTEC Tickmill 197 testing
Qi Kai Fan

ETH Gold USTEC Tickmill 197 testing

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
467
Profit Trades:
215 (46.03%)
Loss Trades:
252 (53.96%)
Best trade:
14.09 USD
Worst trade:
-6.95 USD
Gross Profit:
127.02 USD (232 979 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.69 USD (313 914 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
3.88%
Max deposit load:
15.67%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
252 (53.96%)
Short Trades:
215 (46.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.59 USD
Average Loss:
-0.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.92%
Annual Forecast:
168.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.32 USD
Maximal:
33.32 USD (56.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.60% (33.29 USD)
By Equity:
1.75% (4.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 441
XAUUSD 17
USTEC 9
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD -18
XAUUSD 8
USTEC 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD -93K
XAUUSD 910
USTEC 11K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.09 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.84 × 144
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.54 × 192
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
19 more...
Personal watching ,  it is hard to run scalper system on ETH, just to get more data.

V4 @0.06 lot  began from 2025-11-17.

V2 @0.01 lot  began from 2025-11-21.

From 2025-12-15 , added Gold V3 for testing. and 79.6 more deposit 

From 2025-12-18 , added USTEC GG for testing.
No reviews
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 02:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 03:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 13:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
