- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
467
Profit Trades:
215 (46.03%)
Loss Trades:
252 (53.96%)
Best trade:
14.09 USD
Worst trade:
-6.95 USD
Gross Profit:
127.02 USD (232 979 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.69 USD (313 914 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
3.88%
Max deposit load:
15.67%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
252 (53.96%)
Short Trades:
215 (46.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.59 USD
Average Loss:
-0.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.92%
Annual Forecast:
168.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.32 USD
Maximal:
33.32 USD (56.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.60% (33.29 USD)
By Equity:
1.75% (4.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|441
|XAUUSD
|17
|USTEC
|9
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-18
|XAUUSD
|8
|USTEC
|28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-93K
|XAUUSD
|910
|USTEC
|11K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.09 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.84 × 144
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.54 × 192
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.33 × 6
Personal watching , it is hard to run scalper system on ETH, just to get more data.
V4 @0.06 lot began from 2025-11-17.
V2 @0.01 lot began from 2025-11-21.
From 2025-12-15 , added Gold V3 for testing. and 79.6 more depositFrom 2025-12-18 , added USTEC GG for testing.
