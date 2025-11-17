SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Currency Trade
Rommy Wijaya

Currency Trade

Rommy Wijaya
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
21 (53.84%)
Loss Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Best trade:
32.19 USD
Worst trade:
-10.04 USD
Gross Profit:
111.64 USD (14 154 pips)
Gross Loss:
-110.37 USD (15 936 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (46.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.91 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
87.96%
Max deposit load:
14.07%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
13 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
26 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
5.32 USD
Average Loss:
-6.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-30.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.76 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-38.25%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.08 USD
Maximal:
51.27 USD (45.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.65% (51.27 USD)
By Equity:
23.43% (18.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 9
AUDJPY 7
EURJPY 5
USDJPY 5
EURUSD 4
NZDJPY 4
XAUUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY -21
AUDJPY -7
EURJPY -20
USDJPY 14
EURUSD 1
NZDJPY -4
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD -9
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY -3.2K
AUDJPY -885
EURJPY -2.9K
USDJPY 1.9K
EURUSD 149
NZDJPY -631
XAUUSD 4.6K
GBPUSD -850
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.19 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 4
AlphaTradex2-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.41 × 174
ICMarkets-Live03
0.59 × 58
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.69 × 2134
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live02
0.72 × 3321
ICMarkets-Live07
0.74 × 807
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.84 × 45
ICMarkets-Live18
0.92 × 165
ICMarkets-Live14
1.03 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.04 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.07 × 159
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.14 × 1180
87 more...
No reviews
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 14:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 14:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 11:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 11:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 06:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 06:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 14:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.17 14:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 03:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 03:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Currency Trade
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
61
USD
6
74%
39
53%
88%
1.01
0.03
USD
46%
1:500
Copy

