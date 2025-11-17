- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
21 (53.84%)
Loss Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Best trade:
32.19 USD
Worst trade:
-10.04 USD
Gross Profit:
111.64 USD (14 154 pips)
Gross Loss:
-110.37 USD (15 936 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (46.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.91 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
87.96%
Max deposit load:
14.07%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
13 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
26 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
5.32 USD
Average Loss:
-6.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-30.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.76 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-38.25%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.08 USD
Maximal:
51.27 USD (45.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.65% (51.27 USD)
By Equity:
23.43% (18.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|7
|EURJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|NZDJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|-21
|AUDJPY
|-7
|EURJPY
|-20
|USDJPY
|14
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDJPY
|-4
|XAUUSD
|46
|GBPUSD
|-9
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|-3.2K
|AUDJPY
|-885
|EURJPY
|-2.9K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|149
|NZDJPY
|-631
|XAUUSD
|4.6K
|GBPUSD
|-850
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.19 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
AlphaTradex2-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.41 × 174
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.59 × 58
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.69 × 2134
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.72 × 3321
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.74 × 807
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.84 × 45
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.92 × 165
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.03 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.04 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.07 × 159
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.14 × 1180
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
61
USD
USD
6
74%
39
53%
88%
1.01
0.03
USD
USD
46%
1:500