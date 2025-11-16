SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HEDGE SCALPER
Christian Talar

HEDGE SCALPER

Christian Talar
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
38 USD per month
growth since 2025 366%
Exness-Real29
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 010
Profit Trades:
1 710 (85.07%)
Loss Trades:
300 (14.93%)
Best trade:
15.35 USD
Worst trade:
-51.95 USD
Gross Profit:
4 056.90 USD (349 937 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 266.51 USD (227 235 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (120.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.37 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
29.46%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
221
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.52
Long Trades:
1 099 (54.68%)
Short Trades:
911 (45.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
2.37 USD
Average Loss:
-7.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-33.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.45 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
45.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
115.37 USD (6.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.16% (34.14 USD)
By Equity:
32.58% (338.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 428
EURAUD 362
GBPCAD 246
GBPUSD 229
EURCAD 129
EURUSD 112
USDCAD 95
GBPCHF 92
USDCHF 65
AUDCAD 62
AUDUSD 62
AUDCHF 62
EURGBP 38
EURCHF 28
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 422
EURAUD 338
GBPCAD 227
GBPUSD 329
EURCAD 147
EURUSD 140
USDCAD -21
GBPCHF -15
USDCHF 15
AUDCAD 70
AUDUSD 48
AUDCHF 64
EURGBP 6
EURCHF 19
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD 27K
EURAUD 28K
GBPCAD 12K
GBPUSD 9.2K
EURCAD 18K
EURUSD 9.6K
USDCAD -2.8K
GBPCHF -1.1K
USDCHF 1.3K
AUDCAD 9.7K
AUDUSD 4.8K
AUDCHF 5.1K
EURGBP 421
EURCHF 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.35 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real29
0.42 × 12
Exness-Real16
0.72 × 18
Exness-Real4
0.99 × 136
FBS-Real-13
6.26 × 1171
No reviews
2025.12.24 05:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 19:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 19:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.26 19:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.26 05:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 05:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.16 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 02:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HEDGE SCALPER
38 USD per month
366%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
11
100%
2 010
85%
100%
1.78
0.89
USD
33%
1:500


How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.