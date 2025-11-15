SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BTC XAU GOLD BITCOIN Eight5
Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira

BTC XAU GOLD BITCOIN Eight5

Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
223 (55.19%)
Loss Trades:
181 (44.80%)
Best trade:
185.13 EUR
Worst trade:
-147.67 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 634.90 EUR (3 783 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 134.41 EUR (3 576 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (80.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
188.61 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
94.85%
Max deposit load:
28.82%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.41
Long Trades:
341 (84.41%)
Short Trades:
63 (15.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.24 EUR
Average Profit:
16.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-17.32 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-104.71 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-227.94 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.13%
Annual Forecast:
-38.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
147.67 EUR
Maximal:
355.09 EUR (25.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.18% (279.97 EUR)
By Equity:
7.96% (205.73 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 274
BTCUSD 96
NDX100 33
XAGUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 571
BTCUSD 46
NDX100 11
XAGUSD -58
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 94K
BTCUSD 96K
NDX100 17K
XAGUSD -295
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +185.13 EUR
Worst trade: -148 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.20 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.71 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 3
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
9.83 × 336
No reviews
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 11:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 06:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
