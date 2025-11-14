- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 521
Profit Trades:
674 (44.31%)
Loss Trades:
847 (55.69%)
Best trade:
3 725.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-3 341.19 EUR
Gross Profit:
139 128.35 EUR (460 348 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131 768.63 EUR (388 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 434.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 355.67 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
49.02%
Max deposit load:
20.08%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
770 (50.62%)
Short Trades:
751 (49.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
4.84 EUR
Average Profit:
206.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-155.57 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 364.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 341.19 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
5.74%
Annual Forecast:
69.62%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 160.35 EUR
Maximal:
5 471.02 EUR (41.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.12% (5 487.22 EUR)
By Equity:
0.84% (313.10 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|751
|WS30
|751
|XAUUSD
|19
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|18K
|WS30
|-10K
|XAUUSD
|121
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|73K
|WS30
|-4.8K
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 725.81 EUR
Worst trade: -3 341 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 434.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 364.66 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.52 × 230
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.20 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.37 × 846
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
