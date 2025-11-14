SignalsSections
Philippe Pauleau

Lisa

Philippe Pauleau
0 reviews
Reliability
161 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 190 USD per month
growth since 2022 37%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 521
Profit Trades:
674 (44.31%)
Loss Trades:
847 (55.69%)
Best trade:
3 725.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-3 341.19 EUR
Gross Profit:
139 128.35 EUR (460 348 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131 768.63 EUR (388 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 434.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 355.67 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
49.02%
Max deposit load:
20.08%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
770 (50.62%)
Short Trades:
751 (49.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
4.84 EUR
Average Profit:
206.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-155.57 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 364.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 341.19 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
5.74%
Annual Forecast:
69.62%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 160.35 EUR
Maximal:
5 471.02 EUR (41.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.12% (5 487.22 EUR)
By Equity:
0.84% (313.10 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 751
WS30 751
XAUUSD 19
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 18K
WS30 -10K
XAUUSD 121
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 73K
WS30 -4.8K
XAUUSD 3.5K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 725.81 EUR
Worst trade: -3 341 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 434.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 364.66 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.52 × 230
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
6.20 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
7.37 × 846
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
1 more...
No reviews
2025.12.16 22:33
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 1111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lisa
190 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
37K
EUR
161
96%
1 521
44%
49%
1.05
4.84
EUR
17%
1:200
Copy

