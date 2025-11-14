SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FxOne
Ali Aram Tahir Tahir

FxOne

Ali Aram Tahir Tahir
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
WindsorBrokers1-REAL3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
100 (63.29%)
Loss Trades:
58 (36.71%)
Best trade:
10.66 USD
Worst trade:
-8.75 USD
Gross Profit:
253.04 USD (25 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-82.90 USD (8 257 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (11.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.09 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
4.62%
Max deposit load:
37.89%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.37
Long Trades:
137 (86.71%)
Short Trades:
21 (13.29%)
Profit Factor:
3.05
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-1.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.07 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
43.23%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.88 USD
Maximal:
23.07 USD (6.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.26% (23.07 USD)
By Equity:
29.71% (94.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 153
EURUSD@ 4
USDCHF@ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD@ 170
EURUSD@ 0
USDCHF@ 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD@ 17K
EURUSD@ -23
USDCHF@ 7
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.66 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WindsorBrokers1-REAL3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.14 09:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 16:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.14 08:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FxOne
30 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
235
USD
7
95%
158
63%
5%
3.05
1.08
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.