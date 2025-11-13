SignalsSections
Riski Prasetyo

REI

Riski Prasetyo
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 77 USD per month
growth since 2025 -10%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
81 (38.02%)
Loss Trades:
132 (61.97%)
Best trade:
3 197.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 516.19 USD
Gross Profit:
75 457.83 USD (419 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77 906.55 USD (385 592 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (27 087.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27 087.98 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
87.46%
Max deposit load:
19.31%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
175 (82.16%)
Short Trades:
38 (17.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-11.50 USD
Average Profit:
931.58 USD
Average Loss:
-590.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-16 463.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 463.41 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
-37.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11 212.61 USD
Maximal:
36 146.54 USD (73.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.95% (36 146.54 USD)
By Equity:
14.06% (3 427.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 212
NQ100.R 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.6K
NQ100.R -808
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
NQ100.R -20K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 197.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 516 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +27 087.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16 463.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
No reviews
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 15:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.13 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 13:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
