- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
81 (38.02%)
Loss Trades:
132 (61.97%)
Best trade:
3 197.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 516.19 USD
Gross Profit:
75 457.83 USD (419 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77 906.55 USD (385 592 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (27 087.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27 087.98 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
87.46%
Max deposit load:
19.31%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
175 (82.16%)
Short Trades:
38 (17.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-11.50 USD
Average Profit:
931.58 USD
Average Loss:
-590.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-16 463.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 463.41 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
-37.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11 212.61 USD
Maximal:
36 146.54 USD (73.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.95% (36 146.54 USD)
By Equity:
14.06% (3 427.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|212
|NQ100.R
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|NQ100.R
|-808
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|NQ100.R
|-20K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 197.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 516 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +27 087.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16 463.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
77 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
22K
USD
USD
9
0%
213
38%
87%
0.96
-11.50
USD
USD
74%
1:50