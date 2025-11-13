The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

This is a strategy that pursues long-term security and stability, has independent intellectual property and innovative thinking, and is 100% executed by EA. From the first order opening on December 11, 2024 to December 11, 2025, this strategy has achieved an impressive annualized return rate of 101%, and has been continuously optimized for greater safety, stability, and comfort. Please contact the author for further discussion and collaboration qyzuo@hotmail.com