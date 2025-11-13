- Growth
Trades:
3 204
Profit Trades:
2 458 (76.71%)
Loss Trades:
746 (23.28%)
Best trade:
414.71 USD
Worst trade:
-233.16 USD
Gross Profit:
15 863.85 USD (498 403 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 834.78 USD (503 969 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (132.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
640.82 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.49%
Max deposit load:
56.61%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
117
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.59
Long Trades:
1 688 (52.68%)
Short Trades:
1 516 (47.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
6.45 USD
Average Loss:
-17.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-39.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-393.71 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.66%
Annual Forecast:
92.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
660.46 USD (15.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.77% (660.46 USD)
By Equity:
38.71% (1 313.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDecn
|2546
|USDCADecn
|295
|AUDCADecn
|193
|AUDUSDecn
|167
|EURCHFecn
|2
|USDCHFecn
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDecn
|2.7K
|USDCADecn
|116
|AUDCADecn
|99
|AUDUSDecn
|150
|EURCHFecn
|-2
|USDCHFecn
|0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDecn
|-6.3K
|USDCADecn
|-512
|AUDCADecn
|652
|AUDUSDecn
|1.4K
|EURCHFecn
|-139
|USDCHFecn
|19
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is a strategy that pursues long-term security and stability, has independent intellectual property and innovative thinking, and is 100% executed by EA. From the first order opening on December 11, 2024 to December 11, 2025, this strategy has achieved an impressive annualized return rate of 101%, and has been continuously optimized for greater safety, stability, and comfort. Please contact the author for further discussion and collaboration qyzuo@hotmail.com
