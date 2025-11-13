SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AAA 10 percent per month
Qi Yuan Zuo

AAA 10 percent per month

Qi Yuan Zuo
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 600 USD per month
growth since 2024 106%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 204
Profit Trades:
2 458 (76.71%)
Loss Trades:
746 (23.28%)
Best trade:
414.71 USD
Worst trade:
-233.16 USD
Gross Profit:
15 863.85 USD (498 403 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 834.78 USD (503 969 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (132.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
640.82 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.49%
Max deposit load:
56.61%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
117
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.59
Long Trades:
1 688 (52.68%)
Short Trades:
1 516 (47.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
6.45 USD
Average Loss:
-17.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-39.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-393.71 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.66%
Annual Forecast:
92.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
660.46 USD (15.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.77% (660.46 USD)
By Equity:
38.71% (1 313.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDecn 2546
USDCADecn 295
AUDCADecn 193
AUDUSDecn 167
EURCHFecn 2
USDCHFecn 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDecn 2.7K
USDCADecn 116
AUDCADecn 99
AUDUSDecn 150
EURCHFecn -2
USDCHFecn 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDecn -6.3K
USDCADecn -512
AUDCADecn 652
AUDUSDecn 1.4K
EURCHFecn -139
USDCHFecn 19
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +414.71 USD
Worst trade: -233 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a strategy that pursues long-term security and stability, has independent intellectual property and innovative thinking, and is 100% executed by EA. From the first order opening on December 11, 2024 to December 11, 2025, this strategy has achieved an impressive annualized return rate of 101%, and has been continuously optimized for greater safety, stability, and comfort. Please contact the author for further discussion and collaboration qyzuo@hotmail.com
No reviews
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 08:51
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 23:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
