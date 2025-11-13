SignalsSections
Ren Cheng Yao

Apex Gold Trend Matrix Super Risk AUS

Ren Cheng Yao
0 reviews
Reliability
111 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 5 656%
AUSCommercial-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
970
Profit Trades:
596 (61.44%)
Loss Trades:
374 (38.56%)
Best trade:
2 672.08 USD
Worst trade:
-1 330.52 USD
Gross Profit:
89 077.65 USD (609 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66 091.33 USD (423 735 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (51.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 429.76 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
47.35%
Max deposit load:
17.38%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.06
Long Trades:
684 (70.52%)
Short Trades:
286 (29.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
23.70 USD
Average Profit:
149.46 USD
Average Loss:
-176.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-222.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 245.69 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-13.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.54 USD
Maximal:
7 516.65 USD (46.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.01% (7 252.10 USD)
By Equity:
23.06% (459.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 572
AUDNZD 173
AUDCAD 120
NZDCAD 105
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 23K
AUDNZD -63
AUDCAD 6
NZDCAD 44
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 187K
AUDNZD -5.7K
AUDCAD 1.8K
NZDCAD 3.5K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 672.08 USD
Worst trade: -1 331 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -222.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AUSCommercial-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Apex Gold Trend Matrix Super Risk AUS
No reviews
2025.12.01 04:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 03:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 1.37% of days out of 730 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 03:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
