Luca Barone

LUBOTFX

Luca Barone
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 116%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 123
Profit Trades:
947 (84.32%)
Loss Trades:
176 (15.67%)
Best trade:
290.14 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 380.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
23 448.32 EUR (725 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 257.73 EUR (454 852 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (444.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 323.25 EUR (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
86.89%
Max deposit load:
5.54%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
693 (61.71%)
Short Trades:
430 (38.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
7.29 EUR
Average Profit:
24.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-86.69 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-161.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 557.26 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
9.46%
Annual Forecast:
114.76%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
4 791.27 EUR (58.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.60% (4 794.72 EUR)
By Equity:
7.99% (1 021.50 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 554
GBPUSD-ECN 106
AUDUSD-ECN 84
EURUSD-ECN 81
USOUSD-ECN 77
AUDCAD-ECN 69
USDCHF-ECN 64
BTCUSD 45
EURAUD-ECN 22
USDCAD-ECN 20
GBPJPY-ECN 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 3.1K
GBPUSD-ECN 1.4K
AUDUSD-ECN 371
EURUSD-ECN 583
USOUSD-ECN 1.8K
AUDCAD-ECN 1.1K
USDCHF-ECN 1K
BTCUSD -272
EURAUD-ECN 133
USDCAD-ECN 94
GBPJPY-ECN 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 21K
GBPUSD-ECN 5.4K
AUDUSD-ECN 91
EURUSD-ECN 4.1K
USOUSD-ECN 7.3K
AUDCAD-ECN 5.5K
USDCHF-ECN 3.1K
BTCUSD 221K
EURAUD-ECN 1.7K
USDCAD-ECN 1.5K
GBPJPY-ECN 7
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +290.14 EUR
Worst trade: -2 381 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +444.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.44 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 196
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
Semi-Automated trading with multiple EAs on Gold and major forex pairs — XAUUSD, BTCUSDAUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF & AUDCAD.
No reviews
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 19:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
