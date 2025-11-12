- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 123
Profit Trades:
947 (84.32%)
Loss Trades:
176 (15.67%)
Best trade:
290.14 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 380.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
23 448.32 EUR (725 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 257.73 EUR (454 852 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (444.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 323.25 EUR (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
86.89%
Max deposit load:
5.54%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
693 (61.71%)
Short Trades:
430 (38.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
7.29 EUR
Average Profit:
24.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-86.69 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-161.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 557.26 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
9.46%
Annual Forecast:
114.76%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
4 791.27 EUR (58.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.60% (4 794.72 EUR)
By Equity:
7.99% (1 021.50 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|554
|GBPUSD-ECN
|106
|AUDUSD-ECN
|84
|EURUSD-ECN
|81
|USOUSD-ECN
|77
|AUDCAD-ECN
|69
|USDCHF-ECN
|64
|BTCUSD
|45
|EURAUD-ECN
|22
|USDCAD-ECN
|20
|GBPJPY-ECN
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|3.1K
|GBPUSD-ECN
|1.4K
|AUDUSD-ECN
|371
|EURUSD-ECN
|583
|USOUSD-ECN
|1.8K
|AUDCAD-ECN
|1.1K
|USDCHF-ECN
|1K
|BTCUSD
|-272
|EURAUD-ECN
|133
|USDCAD-ECN
|94
|GBPJPY-ECN
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|21K
|GBPUSD-ECN
|5.4K
|AUDUSD-ECN
|91
|EURUSD-ECN
|4.1K
|USOUSD-ECN
|7.3K
|AUDCAD-ECN
|5.5K
|USDCHF-ECN
|3.1K
|BTCUSD
|221K
|EURAUD-ECN
|1.7K
|USDCAD-ECN
|1.5K
|GBPJPY-ECN
|7
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +290.14 EUR
Worst trade: -2 381 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +444.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.44 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Semi-Automated trading with multiple EAs on Gold and major forex pairs — XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF & AUDCAD.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
116%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
EUR
EUR
15
66%
1 123
84%
87%
1.53
7.29
EUR
EUR
31%
1:500