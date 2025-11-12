SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Halion UNLOCKED
Maciej Jozef Wujciow

Halion UNLOCKED

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 191%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
53 (94.64%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.36%)
Best trade:
1 079.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-145.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 563.83 EUR (220 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-414.91 EUR (15 536 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (18 563.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 563.83 EUR (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading activity:
30.80%
Max deposit load:
7.08%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
46.11
Long Trades:
40 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
16 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
44.74
Expected Payoff:
324.09 EUR
Average Profit:
350.26 EUR
Average Loss:
-138.30 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-393.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-393.15 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
427.78%
Annual Forecast:
5 190.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
393.59 EUR
Maximal:
393.59 EUR (39.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.36% (393.59 EUR)
By Equity:
34.20% (651.68 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 205K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 079.49 EUR
Worst trade: -146 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +18 563.83 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -393.15 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
EA Logic: Aggressive

Risk Level: Extreme


No reviews
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 04:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 03:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 10:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 09:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 09:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
