Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
53 (94.64%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.36%)
Best trade:
1 079.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-145.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 563.83 EUR (220 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-414.91 EUR (15 536 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (18 563.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 563.83 EUR (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading activity:
30.80%
Max deposit load:
7.08%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
46.11
Long Trades:
40 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
16 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
44.74
Expected Payoff:
324.09 EUR
Average Profit:
350.26 EUR
Average Loss:
-138.30 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-393.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-393.15 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
427.78%
Annual Forecast:
5 190.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
393.59 EUR
Maximal:
393.59 EUR (39.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.36% (393.59 EUR)
By Equity:
34.20% (651.68 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 079.49 EUR
Worst trade: -146 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +18 563.83 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -393.15 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
EA Logic: Aggressive
Risk Level: Extreme
