SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Break9 XAUUSD
Gar Hoe Gary Au

Break9 XAUUSD

Gar Hoe Gary Au
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 98%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
125 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
125 (50.00%)
Best trade:
2 989.02 HKD
Worst trade:
-1 313.91 HKD
Gross Profit:
48 281.83 HKD (453 302 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 621.23 HKD (320 038 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (3 784.51 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 216.56 HKD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
7.93%
Max deposit load:
22.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.84
Long Trades:
200 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
50 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
86.64 HKD
Average Profit:
386.25 HKD
Average Loss:
-212.97 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 982.24 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 620.33 HKD (6)
Monthly growth:
102.75%
Annual Forecast:
1 246.75%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
938.77 HKD
Maximal:
3 709.03 HKD (42.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.14% (3 544.30 HKD)
By Equity:
9.35% (1 109.83 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 207
BTCUSD 41
AUDSGD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.8K
BTCUSD 1
AUDSGD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 36K
BTCUSD 98K
AUDSGD -27
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 989.02 HKD
Worst trade: -1 314 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 784.51 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 982.24 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5917
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 181
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
67 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 12:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 02:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 22:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 03:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 18:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 06:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 02:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 00:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 15:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
