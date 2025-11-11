- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
125 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
125 (50.00%)
Best trade:
2 989.02 HKD
Worst trade:
-1 313.91 HKD
Gross Profit:
48 281.83 HKD (453 302 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 621.23 HKD (320 038 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (3 784.51 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 216.56 HKD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
7.93%
Max deposit load:
22.74%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.84
Long Trades:
200 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
50 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
86.64 HKD
Average Profit:
386.25 HKD
Average Loss:
-212.97 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 982.24 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 620.33 HKD (6)
Monthly growth:
102.75%
Annual Forecast:
1 246.75%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
938.77 HKD
Maximal:
3 709.03 HKD (42.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.14% (3 544.30 HKD)
By Equity:
9.35% (1 109.83 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|207
|BTCUSD
|41
|AUDSGD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|BTCUSD
|1
|AUDSGD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|BTCUSD
|98K
|AUDSGD
|-27
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 989.02 HKD
Worst trade: -1 314 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 784.51 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 982.24 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5917
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.76 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
98%
0
0
USD
USD
42K
HKD
HKD
14
84%
250
50%
8%
1.81
86.64
HKD
HKD
25%
1:500