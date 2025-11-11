SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tfa
Andry Hamida

Tfa

Andry Hamida
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 90 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
693
Profit Trades:
334 (48.19%)
Loss Trades:
359 (51.80%)
Best trade:
526.29 USD
Worst trade:
-498.72 USD
Gross Profit:
60 888.01 USD (1 241 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 742.31 USD (834 219 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (7 118.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 118.57 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
23.53%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
490 (70.71%)
Short Trades:
203 (29.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
20.41 USD
Average Profit:
182.30 USD
Average Loss:
-130.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-2 197.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 801.69 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
7.78%
Annual Forecast:
94.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
319.78 USD
Maximal:
10 450.02 USD (49.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.72% (10 450.02 USD)
By Equity:
14.94% (1 891.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 635
EURJPY 13
CHFJPY 10
GBPJPY 7
CADJPY 5
NZDJPY 5
USDJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
EURNZD 4
GBPUSD 2
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
EURJPY 724
CHFJPY 493
GBPJPY 1.1K
CADJPY 388
NZDJPY 321
USDJPY -74
AUDJPY -164
EURNZD -35
GBPUSD 110
USDCHF -178
USDCAD -95
NZDUSD -388
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 367K
EURJPY 11K
CHFJPY 9.9K
GBPJPY 12K
CADJPY 3.6K
NZDJPY 3.5K
USDJPY 527
AUDJPY 0
EURNZD 2.9K
GBPUSD 1K
USDCHF -750
USDCAD -1.3K
NZDUSD -1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +526.29 USD
Worst trade: -499 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 118.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 197.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 26
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
307 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
no description available
No reviews
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 15:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tfa
90 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
17K
USD
19
0%
693
48%
100%
1.30
20.41
USD
50%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.