- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
693
Profit Trades:
334 (48.19%)
Loss Trades:
359 (51.80%)
Best trade:
526.29 USD
Worst trade:
-498.72 USD
Gross Profit:
60 888.01 USD (1 241 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 742.31 USD (834 219 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (7 118.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 118.57 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
23.53%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
490 (70.71%)
Short Trades:
203 (29.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
20.41 USD
Average Profit:
182.30 USD
Average Loss:
-130.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-2 197.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 801.69 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
7.78%
Annual Forecast:
94.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
319.78 USD
Maximal:
10 450.02 USD (49.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.72% (10 450.02 USD)
By Equity:
14.94% (1 891.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|635
|EURJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|EURJPY
|724
|CHFJPY
|493
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|CADJPY
|388
|NZDJPY
|321
|USDJPY
|-74
|AUDJPY
|-164
|EURNZD
|-35
|GBPUSD
|110
|USDCHF
|-178
|USDCAD
|-95
|NZDUSD
|-388
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|367K
|EURJPY
|11K
|CHFJPY
|9.9K
|GBPJPY
|12K
|CADJPY
|3.6K
|NZDJPY
|3.5K
|USDJPY
|527
|AUDJPY
|0
|EURNZD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|USDCHF
|-750
|USDCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-1.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +526.29 USD
Worst trade: -499 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 118.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 197.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 26
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
90 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
USD
17K
USD
USD
19
0%
693
48%
100%
1.30
20.41
USD
USD
50%
1:50