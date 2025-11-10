SignalsSections
Handika Bayu Pratama

Hasta Bayu

Handika Bayu Pratama
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 113%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
740
Profit Trades:
327 (44.18%)
Loss Trades:
413 (55.81%)
Best trade:
175.28 USD
Worst trade:
-154.54 USD
Gross Profit:
26 071.42 USD (999 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 438.52 USD (849 680 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (195.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 184.33 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
92.15%
Max deposit load:
6.45%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
472 (63.78%)
Short Trades:
268 (36.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
4.91 USD
Average Profit:
79.73 USD
Average Loss:
-54.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-516.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 391.31 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-0.98%
Annual Forecast:
-11.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 925.84 USD
Maximal:
3 392.95 USD (54.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.37% (3 339.48 USD)
By Equity:
4.24% (309.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 666
GBPUSD 17
USDJPY 12
EURUSD 11
USDCAD 9
GBPJPY 8
NZDUSD 5
AUDUSD 4
USDCHF 3
EURNZD 2
NZDJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.5K
GBPUSD -18
USDJPY 26
EURUSD -30
USDCAD 49
GBPJPY 91
NZDUSD -14
AUDUSD 29
USDCHF -55
EURNZD -18
NZDJPY -10
CHFJPY 28
AUDJPY 28
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 139K
GBPUSD 2.6K
USDJPY -926
EURUSD -1K
USDCAD 3.6K
GBPJPY 3.9K
NZDUSD -299
AUDUSD 3.1K
USDCHF -1.4K
EURNZD -1K
NZDJPY -500
CHFJPY 1.5K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +175.28 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -516.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
320 more...
"A technical trader who employs highly measured risk management. Focused on consistency and capital protection through in-depth analysis and strict execution discipline."

"Pure technical analysis, calculated risk. Priority: consistency and equity protection."
No reviews
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 01:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 11:19
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.71% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 11:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
