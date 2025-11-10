- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
740
Profit Trades:
327 (44.18%)
Loss Trades:
413 (55.81%)
Best trade:
175.28 USD
Worst trade:
-154.54 USD
Gross Profit:
26 071.42 USD (999 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 438.52 USD (849 680 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (195.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 184.33 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
92.15%
Max deposit load:
6.45%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
472 (63.78%)
Short Trades:
268 (36.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
4.91 USD
Average Profit:
79.73 USD
Average Loss:
-54.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-516.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 391.31 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-0.98%
Annual Forecast:
-11.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 925.84 USD
Maximal:
3 392.95 USD (54.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.37% (3 339.48 USD)
By Equity:
4.24% (309.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|666
|GBPUSD
|17
|USDJPY
|12
|EURUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|9
|GBPJPY
|8
|NZDUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|GBPUSD
|-18
|USDJPY
|26
|EURUSD
|-30
|USDCAD
|49
|GBPJPY
|91
|NZDUSD
|-14
|AUDUSD
|29
|USDCHF
|-55
|EURNZD
|-18
|NZDJPY
|-10
|CHFJPY
|28
|AUDJPY
|28
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|139K
|GBPUSD
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|-926
|EURUSD
|-1K
|USDCAD
|3.6K
|GBPJPY
|3.9K
|NZDUSD
|-299
|AUDUSD
|3.1K
|USDCHF
|-1.4K
|EURNZD
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|-500
|CHFJPY
|1.5K
|AUDJPY
|1.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +175.28 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -516.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
"A technical trader who employs highly measured risk management. Focused on consistency and capital protection through in-depth analysis and strict execution discipline."
"Pure technical analysis, calculated risk. Priority: consistency and equity protection."
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
113%
0
0
USD
USD
7.3K
USD
USD
38
0%
740
44%
92%
1.16
4.91
USD
USD
53%
1:50