Daniel Zaharie

Gold Safe

Daniel Zaharie
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
89 (80.18%)
Loss Trades:
22 (19.82%)
Best trade:
8.08 USD
Worst trade:
-13.52 USD
Gross Profit:
167.45 USD (17 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77.52 USD (6 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (20.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.33 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
3.57%
Max deposit load:
3.83%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
102 (91.89%)
Short Trades:
9 (8.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-3.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-17.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.66 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.01%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
39.20 USD (3.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.52% (39.28 USD)
By Equity:
3.00% (33.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 90
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.08 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


No reviews
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Safe
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
7
94%
111
80%
4%
2.16
0.81
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

