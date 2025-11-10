シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Safe
Daniel Zaharie

Gold Safe

Daniel Zaharie
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
111
利益トレード:
89 (80.18%)
損失トレード:
22 (19.82%)
ベストトレード:
8.08 USD
最悪のトレード:
-13.52 USD
総利益:
167.45 USD (17 560 pips)
総損失:
-77.52 USD (6 625 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (20.62 USD)
最大連続利益:
25.33 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.29
取引アクティビティ:
3.57%
最大入金額:
3.83%
最近のトレード:
17 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
17 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.29
長いトレード:
102 (91.89%)
短いトレード:
9 (8.11%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.16
期待されたペイオフ:
0.81 USD
平均利益:
1.88 USD
平均損失:
-3.52 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-17.53 USD)
最大連続損失:
-25.66 USD (2)
月間成長:
3.01%
アルゴリズム取引:
94%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.16 USD
最大の:
39.20 USD (3.51%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.52% (39.28 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.00% (33.28 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 90
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +8.08 USD
最悪のトレード: -14 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +20.62 USD
最大連続損失: -17.53 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


レビューなし
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Gold Safe
30 USD/月
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
7
94%
111
80%
4%
2.16
0.81
USD
4%
1:500
コピー

