|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|111
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|90
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.
Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.
Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.
Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.
