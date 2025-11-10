SignaleKategorien
Daniel Zaharie

Gold Safe

Daniel Zaharie
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
111
Gewinntrades:
89 (80.18%)
Verlusttrades:
22 (19.82%)
Bester Trade:
8.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-13.52 USD
Bruttoprofit:
167.45 USD (17 560 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-77.52 USD (6 625 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (20.62 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
25.33 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
3.57%
Max deposit load:
3.83%
Letzter Trade:
18 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.29
Long-Positionen:
102 (91.89%)
Short-Positionen:
9 (8.11%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.16
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.81 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.52 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-17.53 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-25.66 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.01%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.16 USD
Maximaler:
39.20 USD (3.51%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.52% (39.28 USD)
Kapital:
3.00% (33.28 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 90
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +20.62 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -17.53 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold Safe
30 USD pro Monat
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
7
94%
111
80%
4%
2.16
0.81
USD
4%
1:500
