Daniel Zaharie

Gold Atlas

Daniel Zaharie
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
17
Profit Trade:
15 (88.23%)
Loss Trade:
2 (11.76%)
Best Trade:
5.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
30.01 USD (3 116 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.65 USD (112 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (20.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
20.78 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.98
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
20.89
Long Trade:
13 (76.47%)
Short Trade:
4 (23.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
11.32
Profitto previsto:
1.61 USD
Profitto medio:
2.00 USD
Perdita media:
-1.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.15 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.16 USD
Massimale:
1.31 USD (0.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.12% (1.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 27
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.57 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
