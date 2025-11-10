SinaisSeções
Daniel Zaharie

Gold Safe

Daniel Zaharie
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
111
Negociações com lucro:
89 (80.18%)
Negociações com perda:
22 (19.82%)
Melhor negociação:
8.08 USD
Pior negociação:
-13.52 USD
Lucro bruto:
167.45 USD (17 560 pips)
Perda bruta:
-77.52 USD (6 625 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (20.62 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
25.33 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
3.57%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.83%
Último negócio:
16 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
17 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.29
Negociações longas:
102 (91.89%)
Negociações curtas:
9 (8.11%)
Fator de lucro:
2.16
Valor esperado:
0.81 USD
Lucro médio:
1.88 USD
Perda média:
-3.52 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-17.53 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-25.66 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
3.01%
Algotrading:
94%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.16 USD
Máximo:
39.20 USD (3.51%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.52% (39.28 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.00% (33.28 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 90
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +8.08 USD
Pior negociação: -14 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +20.62 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -17.53 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


Sem comentários
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Gold Safe
30 USD por mês
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
7
94%
111
80%
4%
2.16
0.81
USD
4%
1:500
Copiar

