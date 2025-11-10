시그널섹션
Gold Safe

Daniel Zaharie
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
111
이익 거래:
89 (80.18%)
손실 거래:
22 (19.82%)
최고의 거래:
8.08 USD
최악의 거래:
-13.52 USD
총 수익:
167.45 USD (17 560 pips)
총 손실:
-77.52 USD (6 625 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (20.62 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
25.33 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
2.14%
최대 입금량:
3.83%
최근 거래:
26 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
17 분
회복 요인:
2.29
롱(주식매수):
102 (91.89%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 (8.11%)
수익 요인:
2.16
기대수익:
0.81 USD
평균 이익:
1.88 USD
평균 손실:
-3.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-17.53 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-25.66 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
1.05%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.16 USD
최대한의:
39.20 USD (3.51%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.52% (39.28 USD)
자본금별:
3.00% (33.28 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 90
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +8.08 USD
최악의 거래: -14 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +20.62 USD
연속 최대 손실: -17.53 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
