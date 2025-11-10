СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Safe
Daniel Zaharie

Gold Safe

Daniel Zaharie
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
111
Прибыльных трейдов:
89 (80.18%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (19.82%)
Лучший трейд:
8.08 USD
Худший трейд:
-13.52 USD
Общая прибыль:
167.45 USD (17 560 pips)
Общий убыток:
-77.52 USD (6 625 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
13 (20.62 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
25.33 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.29
Торговая активность:
3.57%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.83%
Последний трейд:
13 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
17 минут
Фактор восстановления:
2.29
Длинных трейдов:
102 (91.89%)
Коротких трейдов:
9 (8.11%)
Профит фактор:
2.16
Мат. ожидание:
0.81 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.88 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.52 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-17.53 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-25.66 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
3.01%
Алготрейдинг:
94%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.16 USD
Максимальная:
39.20 USD (3.51%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.52% (39.28 USD)
По эквити:
3.00% (33.28 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 90
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +8.08 USD
Худший трейд: -14 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +20.62 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -17.53 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
