SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Atlas
Daniel Zaharie

Gold Atlas

Daniel Zaharie
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
17
Bénéfice trades:
15 (88.23%)
Perte trades:
2 (11.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.57 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
30.01 USD (3 116 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.65 USD (112 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (20.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
20.78 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.98
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
13 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
20.89
Longs trades:
13 (76.47%)
Courts trades:
4 (23.53%)
Facteur de profit:
11.32
Rendement attendu:
1.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.33 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.15 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
1.31 USD (0.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.12% (1.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 27
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5.57 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +20.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.15 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


Aucun avis
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire