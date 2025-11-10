SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Safe
Daniel Zaharie

Gold Safe

Daniel Zaharie
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
111
Transacciones Rentables:
89 (80.18%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
22 (19.82%)
Mejor transacción:
8.08 USD
Peor transacción:
-13.52 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
167.45 USD (17 560 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-77.52 USD (6 625 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (20.62 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
25.33 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
3.57%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.83%
Último trade:
15 días
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
17 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.29
Transacciones Largas:
102 (91.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
9 (8.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.16
Beneficio Esperado:
0.81 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.88 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.52 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-17.53 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-25.66 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.01%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.16 USD
Máxima:
39.20 USD (3.51%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.52% (39.28 USD)
De fondos:
3.00% (33.28 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 90
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.08 USD
Peor transacción: -14 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +20.62 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -17.53 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gold Safe
30 USD al mes
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
7
94%
111
80%
4%
2.16
0.81
USD
4%
1:500
