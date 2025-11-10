SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Atlas
Daniel Zaharie

Gold Atlas

Daniel Zaharie
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
17
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
15 (88.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (11.76%)
En iyi işlem:
5.57 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
30.01 USD (3 116 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.65 USD (112 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (20.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
20.78 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.98
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
9 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
20.89
Alış işlemleri:
13 (76.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (23.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
11.32
Beklenen getiri:
1.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.15 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.63%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.16 USD
Maksimum:
1.31 USD (0.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.12% (1.23 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 27
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5.57 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +20.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.15 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
