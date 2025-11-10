信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Safe
Daniel Zaharie

Gold Safe

Daniel Zaharie
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
111
盈利交易:
89 (80.18%)
亏损交易:
22 (19.82%)
最好交易:
8.08 USD
最差交易:
-13.52 USD
毛利:
167.45 USD (17 560 pips)
毛利亏损:
-77.52 USD (6 625 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (20.62 USD)
最大连续盈利:
25.33 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
3.57%
最大入金加载:
3.83%
最近交易:
14 几天前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
17 分钟
采收率:
2.29
长期交易:
102 (91.89%)
短期交易:
9 (8.11%)
利润因子:
2.16
预期回报:
0.81 USD
平均利润:
1.88 USD
平均损失:
-3.52 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-17.53 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-25.66 USD (2)
每月增长:
3.01%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.16 USD
最大值:
39.20 USD (3.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.52% (39.28 USD)
净值:
3.00% (33.28 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 90
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8.08 USD
最差交易: -14 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +20.62 USD
最大连续亏损: -17.53 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Gold Atlas is a professional strategy focused on XAUUSD.
It combines deep market structure analysis with adaptive position management to capture medium-term movements with precision and balance.
The system operates intelligently, managing several trades simultaneously, dynamically adjusting to volatility and trend direction.

Gold Atlas doesn’t rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.
Instead, it uses layered entries and controlled exits, allowing flexible recovery and smooth profit cycles during both trending and ranging markets.

Every trade is placed based on momentum confirmation, with risk control embedded in the logic of position sizing and scaling.
It doesn’t chase signals—it waits patiently for high-probability setups and manages them efficiently once triggered.

Objective: steady growth, smart exposure control, and consistent long-term profitability.


没有评论
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 23:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 23:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Safe
每月30 USD
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
7
94%
111
80%
4%
2.16
0.81
USD
4%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载