Tran Ngoc Han

ICP

Tran Ngoc Han
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -20%
Exness-Real4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
140 (51.85%)
Loss Trades:
130 (48.15%)
Best trade:
8.60 USD
Worst trade:
-16.99 USD
Gross Profit:
800.97 USD (787 730 pips)
Gross Loss:
-820.65 USD (814 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (55.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.96 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
16.65%
Max deposit load:
29.23%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
146 (54.07%)
Short Trades:
124 (45.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
5.72 USD
Average Loss:
-6.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-37.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.12 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-49.04%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.68 USD
Maximal:
134.38 USD (71.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.91% (134.38 USD)
By Equity:
8.54% (10.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 270
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -27K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.60 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.30 12:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 09:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 00:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 20:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 07:31
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 07:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.18 08:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.18 08:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 02:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.17 02:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 07:36
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
