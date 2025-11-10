- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
505
Profit Trades:
403 (79.80%)
Loss Trades:
102 (20.20%)
Best trade:
48.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-68.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 056.96 EUR (393 648 pips)
Gross Loss:
-790.18 EUR (285 322 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (27.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.63 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
8.20%
Max deposit load:
36.61%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
261 (51.68%)
Short Trades:
244 (48.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.53 EUR
Average Profit:
2.62 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.75 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-425.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-425.31 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
454.27 EUR (4.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.28% (454.27 EUR)
By Equity:
2.90% (307.72 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30.cash
|505
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30.cash
|304
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30.cash
|108K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.49 EUR
Worst trade: -69 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.41 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -425.31 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is a strategy that works overnight on US30 (WS30, DJ30, Dow Jones) during consolidation periods.
It aims to achieve a daily set profit based on account size, so it's advisable to regulate based on your accounts.
This is prop suitable as daily drawdown is limited.
Do NOT operate on your own on the same account to achieve max performance.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
EUR
EUR
10
100%
505
79%
8%
1.33
0.53
EUR
EUR
4%
1:100