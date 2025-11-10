SignalsSections
Iacopo Bonandi

US30 range

Iacopo Bonandi
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
505
Profit Trades:
403 (79.80%)
Loss Trades:
102 (20.20%)
Best trade:
48.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-68.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 056.96 EUR (393 648 pips)
Gross Loss:
-790.18 EUR (285 322 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (27.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.63 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
8.20%
Max deposit load:
36.61%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
261 (51.68%)
Short Trades:
244 (48.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.53 EUR
Average Profit:
2.62 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.75 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-425.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-425.31 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
454.27 EUR (4.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.28% (454.27 EUR)
By Equity:
2.90% (307.72 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30.cash 505
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30.cash 304
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30.cash 108K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.49 EUR
Worst trade: -69 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.41 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -425.31 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a strategy that works overnight on US30 (WS30, DJ30, Dow Jones) during consolidation periods.


It aims to achieve a daily set profit based on account size, so it's advisable to regulate based on your accounts.


This is prop suitable as daily drawdown is limited.

Do NOT operate on your own on the same account to achieve max performance.

No reviews
2025.12.16 03:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 01:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 03:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 00:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
