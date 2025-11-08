- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
56 (54.90%)
Loss Trades:
46 (45.10%)
Best trade:
214.15 USD
Worst trade:
-174.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 105.30 USD (70 901 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 245.66 USD (68 757 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (407.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
407.14 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
2.96%
Max deposit load:
90.39%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.38 USD
Average Profit:
37.59 USD
Average Loss:
-48.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-612.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-612.07 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-71.59%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
427.58 USD
Maximal:
612.07 USD (65.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.09% (612.07 USD)
By Equity:
31.56% (158.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-140
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +214.15 USD
Worst trade: -175 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +407.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -612.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 5
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.37 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.59 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.63 × 381
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|1.66 × 67
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|2.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real7
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|2.26 × 27
1 trade per day, 4 days a week if conditions are met. No heart pumping trade, just chill
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-59%
0
0
USD
USD
147
USD
USD
12
0%
102
54%
3%
0.93
-1.38
USD
USD
88%
1:500