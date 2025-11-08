SignalsSections
Indradi Kridiasto St

RelaxTrade

Indradi Kridiasto St
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -59%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
56 (54.90%)
Loss Trades:
46 (45.10%)
Best trade:
214.15 USD
Worst trade:
-174.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 105.30 USD (70 901 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 245.66 USD (68 757 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (407.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
407.14 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
2.96%
Max deposit load:
90.39%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.38 USD
Average Profit:
37.59 USD
Average Loss:
-48.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-612.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-612.07 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-71.59%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
427.58 USD
Maximal:
612.07 USD (65.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.09% (612.07 USD)
By Equity:
31.56% (158.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -140
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +214.15 USD
Worst trade: -175 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +407.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -612.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 5
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 18
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 3
Axi-US03-Live
0.37 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.59 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live09
1.63 × 381
RoboForex-ProCent
1.66 × 67
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
2.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
2.26 × 27
16 more...
1 trade per day, 4 days a week if conditions are met. No heart pumping trade, just chill
No reviews
2025.12.18 08:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 05:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
High current drawdown in 82% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 12:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 00:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 04:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 10:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 10:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 10:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.08 18:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 22 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of the 791 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 18:06
80% of trades performed within 13 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of the 791 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.