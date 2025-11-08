- Growth
Trades:
672
Profit Trades:
450 (66.96%)
Loss Trades:
222 (33.04%)
Best trade:
32.94 USD
Worst trade:
-42.84 USD
Gross Profit:
1 505.48 USD (1 375 987 pips)
Gross Loss:
-709.76 USD (639 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (26.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.99 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.65%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.78
Long Trades:
405 (60.27%)
Short Trades:
267 (39.73%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
3.35 USD
Average Loss:
-3.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-171.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-171.61 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
210.57 USD (11.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.31% (210.57 USD)
By Equity:
32.03% (333.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|596
|GBPUSD
|49
|USDJPY
|27
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|653
|GBPUSD
|70
|USDJPY
|72
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|719K
|GBPUSD
|7.4K
|USDJPY
|11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.94 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -171.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.71 × 160
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|1.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.20 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live09
|2.75 × 4
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|3.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.38 × 61
|
Exness-Real
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|4.59 × 17
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|6.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|7.51 × 43
|
RoboForex-ECN
|8.50 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|9.14 × 7
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|12.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|13.39 × 1678
|
Exness-Real29
|20.00 × 3
Using Scalping M5
Griding Averaging
