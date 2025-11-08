SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Scalping
Mailan Chatur Rohman

Scalping

Mailan Chatur Rohman
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 93%
Exness-Real18
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
672
Profit Trades:
450 (66.96%)
Loss Trades:
222 (33.04%)
Best trade:
32.94 USD
Worst trade:
-42.84 USD
Gross Profit:
1 505.48 USD (1 375 987 pips)
Gross Loss:
-709.76 USD (639 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (26.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.99 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.65%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.78
Long Trades:
405 (60.27%)
Short Trades:
267 (39.73%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
3.35 USD
Average Loss:
-3.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-171.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-171.61 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
210.57 USD (11.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.31% (210.57 USD)
By Equity:
32.03% (333.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 596
GBPUSD 49
USDJPY 27
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 653
GBPUSD 70
USDJPY 72
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 719K
GBPUSD 7.4K
USDJPY 11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.94 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -171.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.71 × 160
ICTrading-Live29
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
1.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
1.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.20 × 5
Tickmill-Live09
2.75 × 4
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
3.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.38 × 61
Exness-Real
4.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
4.59 × 17
ICMarketsEU-Live17
6.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
7.51 × 43
RoboForex-ECN
8.50 × 4
OctaFX-Real
9.14 × 7
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
12.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
13.39 × 1678
Exness-Real29
20.00 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Using Scalping M5
Griding Averaging
No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 05:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Scalping
30 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
11
100%
672
66%
100%
2.12
1.18
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.