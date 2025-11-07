SignalsSections
Hai Yang Wu

Position Sizing Trader

Hai Yang Wu
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 341%
ECMarkets-Live05
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
656
Profit Trades:
612 (93.29%)
Loss Trades:
44 (6.71%)
Best trade:
96.92 USD
Worst trade:
-24.23 USD
Gross Profit:
1 950.69 USD (79 691 pips)
Gross Loss:
-259.82 USD (12 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
124 (112.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
605.44 USD (67)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.65%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.92
Long Trades:
363 (55.34%)
Short Trades:
293 (44.66%)
Profit Factor:
7.51
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
3.19 USD
Average Loss:
-5.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-27.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.21 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
15.96%
Annual Forecast:
193.66%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.95 USD (8.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.97% (99.95 USD)
By Equity:
50.57% (1 079.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 320
AUDCAD 142
XAUUSD 93
GBPAUD 29
EURNZD 18
GBPJPY 13
GBPUSD 9
EURJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDJPY 6
NZDCAD 6
XAGUSD 4
AUDNZD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 458
AUDCAD 73
XAUUSD 869
GBPAUD 113
EURNZD 66
GBPJPY 20
GBPUSD 30
EURJPY 14
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 6
NZDCAD 20
XAGUSD 15
AUDNZD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 13K
AUDCAD 7.8K
XAUUSD 31K
GBPAUD 4.8K
EURNZD 4K
GBPJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURJPY 1.2K
EURUSD 294
USDJPY 578
NZDCAD 839
XAGUSD 157
AUDNZD 93
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +96.92 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 67
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ECMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.76 × 329
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.83 × 6
No reviews
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 13:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 15:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
