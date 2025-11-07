- Growth
Trades:
656
Profit Trades:
612 (93.29%)
Loss Trades:
44 (6.71%)
Best trade:
96.92 USD
Worst trade:
-24.23 USD
Gross Profit:
1 950.69 USD (79 691 pips)
Gross Loss:
-259.82 USD (12 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
124 (112.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
605.44 USD (67)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.65%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.92
Long Trades:
363 (55.34%)
Short Trades:
293 (44.66%)
Profit Factor:
7.51
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
3.19 USD
Average Loss:
-5.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-27.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.21 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
15.96%
Annual Forecast:
193.66%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.95 USD (8.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.97% (99.95 USD)
By Equity:
50.57% (1 079.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|320
|AUDCAD
|142
|XAUUSD
|93
|GBPAUD
|29
|EURNZD
|18
|GBPJPY
|13
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|NZDCAD
|6
|XAGUSD
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|458
|AUDCAD
|73
|XAUUSD
|869
|GBPAUD
|113
|EURNZD
|66
|GBPJPY
|20
|GBPUSD
|30
|EURJPY
|14
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|6
|NZDCAD
|20
|XAGUSD
|15
|AUDNZD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|7.8K
|XAUUSD
|31K
|GBPAUD
|4.8K
|EURNZD
|4K
|GBPJPY
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|294
|USDJPY
|578
|NZDCAD
|839
|XAGUSD
|157
|AUDNZD
|93
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
341%
0
0
USD
USD
5.5K
USD
USD
28
5%
656
93%
100%
7.50
2.58
USD
USD
51%
1:500